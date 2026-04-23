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Tofu Bhurji Recipe: Healthy High-Protein Vegan Breakfast Made With Tofu, Herbs, and Vegetables

Tofu Bhurji is a quick, high-protein vegan breakfast made with crumbled tofu, vegetables, and Indian spices.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 10:52 am IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
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Tofu Bhurji is a quick Indian-style scramble made with crumbled tofu instead of eggs, making it a great vegan egg alternative for busy mornings. Soft tofu pieces soak up the flavours of onion, tomato, turmeric, green chilli, and coriander, creating a breakfast that tastes spicy, tangy, and slightly creamy at the same time. Fresh mint, coriander, and lemon juice make the dish feel lighter and more refreshing during summer.

Tofu Bhurji Recipe(Freepik)

Tofu is made from soybeans and is rich in protein, calcium, and iron. A small serving of tofu gives more protein than many regular breakfast options, making tofu bhurji perfect for a high protein vegan breakfast. Tofu also contains plant-based nutrients that support energy and help keep the meal balanced.

Unlike egg bhurji, tofu bhurji has a softer and slightly crumbly texture with a mild flavour that absorbs spices very easily. Egg bhurji usually has a richer taste, while tofu bhurji feels lighter and works well with roti, toast, millet bread, or even stuffed inside a wrap. Coconut yogurt or mint chutney on the side adds extra freshness without needing sugar or heavy sauces.

Difference Between Tofu Bhurji and Egg Bhurji

Tofu Bhurji

Egg Bhurji

Made with crumbled tofu

Made with eggs

Completely vegan

Not vegan

Rich in plant-based protein and calcium

Rich in protein and vitamin B12

Softer and more crumbly texture

Slightly creamy texture

Mild flavour that absorbs spices quickly

Richer flavour from eggs

Good for vegan and dairy-free diets

Suitable for non-vegetarian diets

A bowl of tofu bhurji gives a balanced mix of plant protein, minerals, and vitamins. Research by USDA">USDA, highlights that tofu adds protein and calcium, while vegetables and herbs add fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants.

Nutrient

Amount Per Serving

Energy

240 calories

Protein

17 g

Carbohydrates

8 g

Fibre

3 g

Fat

14 g

Calcium

240 mg

Iron

3.5 mg

Vitamin C

12 mg

How the Ingredients Make This Breakfast Healthier

Each ingredient in tofu bhurji adds something useful to the meal. Tofu provides plant protein">plant protein, while herbs and vegetables help make the dish lighter and fresher.

Ingredient

Nutrition Benefit

Tofu

High in protein, calcium, and iron

Tomato

Adds vitamin C and antioxidants

Capsicum

Rich in vitamin C

Mint Leaves

Helps add a fresh taste and supports digestion

Coriander Leaves

Adds freshness and extra nutrients

Lemon Juice

Helps the body absorb iron better

Onion

Gives flavour and natural fibre

FAQs

Which tofu is best for tofu bhurji?

Firm or extra-firm tofu works best because it keeps a crumbly texture.

Is tofu bhurji healthier than egg bhurji?

Tofu bhurji is lower in cholesterol and contains plant-based protein, calcium, and iron, making it a good option for vegan breakfasts.

Which healthy alternatives can replace oil?

Olive oil, avocado oil, or a small amount of coconut oil can be used.

 
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