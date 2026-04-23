Tofu Bhurji Recipe: Healthy High-Protein Vegan Breakfast Made With Tofu, Herbs, and Vegetables

Tofu Bhurji is a quick Indian-style scramble made with crumbled tofu instead of eggs, making it a great vegan egg alternative for busy mornings. Soft tofu pieces soak up the flavours of onion, tomato, turmeric, green chilli, and coriander, creating a breakfast that tastes spicy, tangy, and slightly creamy at the same time. Fresh mint, coriander, and lemon juice make the dish feel lighter and more refreshing during summer.

Tofu Bhurji Recipe(Freepik)

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Tofu is made from soybeans and is rich in protein, calcium, and iron. A small serving of tofu gives more protein than many regular breakfast options, making tofu bhurji perfect for a high protein vegan breakfast. Tofu also contains plant-based nutrients that support energy and help keep the meal balanced.

Unlike egg bhurji, tofu bhurji has a softer and slightly crumbly texture with a mild flavour that absorbs spices very easily. Egg bhurji usually has a richer taste, while tofu bhurji feels lighter and works well with roti, toast, millet bread, or even stuffed inside a wrap. Coconut yogurt or mint chutney on the side adds extra freshness without needing sugar or heavy sauces.

Difference Between Tofu Bhurji and Egg Bhurji

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Tofu Bhurji Egg Bhurji Made with crumbled tofu Made with eggs Completely vegan Not vegan Rich in plant-based protein and calcium Rich in protein and vitamin B12 Softer and more crumbly texture Slightly creamy texture Mild flavour that absorbs spices quickly Richer flavour from eggs Good for vegan and dairy-free diets Suitable for non-vegetarian diets View All

{{^usCountry}} Meal Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 220–250 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mildly spicy, slightly tangy, fresh, and herby

Nutrition: High in protein, calcium, iron, and fibre

Difficulty: Easy Tofu Bhurji Recipe: Refreshing High-Protein Vegan Breakfast for Summer Mornings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meal Overview Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Servings: 2

Calories: 220–250 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mildly spicy, slightly tangy, fresh, and herby

Nutrition: High in protein, calcium, iron, and fibre

Difficulty: Easy Tofu Bhurji Recipe: Refreshing High-Protein Vegan Breakfast for Summer Mornings {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Soft crumbled tofu mixed with juicy tomatoes, onions, and herbs gives this bhurji a fresh and light texture. Turmeric and cumin add a gentle spice, while mint and lemon bring a cool summer flavour. Every bite feels soft, slightly tangy, and rich in protein without becoming heavy. Ingredients 250 g firm tofu, crumbled

1 tablespoon oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder

2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup capsicum, finely chopped

Salt as needed Step-by-Step Instructions Crumble the tofu with clean hands or a fork so it looks like soft scrambled eggs. Keep it aside. Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle for a few seconds. Add onion, green chilli, and ginger-garlic paste. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the onion becomes soft. Add tomato and capsicum. Cook until the tomato becomes soft and blends with the onion. Mix in turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder, black pepper, and salt. Stir well. Add the crumbled tofu and mix gently so the tofu gets coated with all the spices. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add mint, coriander leaves, and lemon juice. Stir once and switch off the flame. Serve hot with multigrain toast, roti, millet paratha, or stuffed inside a wrap. Tips To Make Soft And Moist Tofu Bhurji Use firm tofu because soft tofu can break down too much while cooking. Press the tofu gently before crumbling so extra water comes out. Turmeric gives the tofu a bright yellow colour similar to egg bhurji. Add lemon juice at the end to keep the flavour fresh. Fresh coriander and mint make the bhurji more suitable for summer breakfasts. A spoon of crushed peanuts or roasted sesame seeds can add extra crunch. Millet bread, whole wheat toast, or multigrain roti are healthier choices than white bread. Coconut yogurt or avocado spread can be served on the side instead of sugary sauces. Nutrient Breakdown of Tofu Bhurji {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soft crumbled tofu mixed with juicy tomatoes, onions, and herbs gives this bhurji a fresh and light texture. Turmeric and cumin add a gentle spice, while mint and lemon bring a cool summer flavour. Every bite feels soft, slightly tangy, and rich in protein without becoming heavy. Ingredients 250 g firm tofu, crumbled

1 tablespoon oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/2 teaspoon coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper powder

2 tablespoons coriander leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon mint leaves, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup capsicum, finely chopped

Salt as needed Step-by-Step Instructions Crumble the tofu with clean hands or a fork so it looks like soft scrambled eggs. Keep it aside. Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle for a few seconds. Add onion, green chilli, and ginger-garlic paste. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the onion becomes soft. Add tomato and capsicum. Cook until the tomato becomes soft and blends with the onion. Mix in turmeric, coriander powder, red chilli powder, black pepper, and salt. Stir well. Add the crumbled tofu and mix gently so the tofu gets coated with all the spices. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add mint, coriander leaves, and lemon juice. Stir once and switch off the flame. Serve hot with multigrain toast, roti, millet paratha, or stuffed inside a wrap. Tips To Make Soft And Moist Tofu Bhurji Use firm tofu because soft tofu can break down too much while cooking. Press the tofu gently before crumbling so extra water comes out. Turmeric gives the tofu a bright yellow colour similar to egg bhurji. Add lemon juice at the end to keep the flavour fresh. Fresh coriander and mint make the bhurji more suitable for summer breakfasts. A spoon of crushed peanuts or roasted sesame seeds can add extra crunch. Millet bread, whole wheat toast, or multigrain roti are healthier choices than white bread. Coconut yogurt or avocado spread can be served on the side instead of sugary sauces. Nutrient Breakdown of Tofu Bhurji {{/usCountry}}

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A bowl of tofu bhurji gives a balanced mix of plant protein, minerals, and vitamins. Research by USDA">USDA, highlights that tofu adds protein and calcium, while vegetables and herbs add fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants.

Nutrient Amount Per Serving Energy 240 calories Protein 17 g Carbohydrates 8 g Fibre 3 g Fat 14 g Calcium 240 mg Iron 3.5 mg Vitamin C 12 mg View All

How the Ingredients Make This Breakfast Healthier

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Each ingredient in tofu bhurji adds something useful to the meal. Tofu provides plant protein">plant protein, while herbs and vegetables help make the dish lighter and fresher.

Ingredient Nutrition Benefit Tofu High in protein, calcium, and iron Tomato Adds vitamin C and antioxidants Capsicum Rich in vitamin C Mint Leaves Helps add a fresh taste and supports digestion Coriander Leaves Adds freshness and extra nutrients Lemon Juice Helps the body absorb iron better Onion Gives flavour and natural fibre View All

FAQs

Which tofu is best for tofu bhurji?

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Firm or extra-firm tofu works best because it keeps a crumbly texture.

Is tofu bhurji healthier than egg bhurji?

Tofu bhurji is lower in cholesterol and contains plant-based protein, calcium, and iron, making it a good option for vegan breakfasts.

Which healthy alternatives can replace oil?

Olive oil, avocado oil, or a small amount of coconut oil can be used.

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