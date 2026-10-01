Try Chef Kunal Kapur’s chilli garlic laccha paratha to zing up dinner: See step-by-step preparation

If you are looking for a special pairing bread recipe for a special meal, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur’s chilli garlic laccha paratha is the one to try. The chef shared the recipe for the paratha on his blog, along with the recipe for a chutney raita that pairs with it.
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The recipe takes 35 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.
Ingredients
For chilli garlic laccha paratha
- Whole wheat flour (atta) – 1½ cups
- All-purpose flour (maida) – 1½ cups
- Salt – ¾ tsp
- Butter, soft – 1 tbsp
- Water – as required
- Butter, melted – 1 tbsp
- Whole wheat flour (atta) – for dusting
- Chilli flakes – ½ tsp
- Garlic, sliced – 1 tbsp
- Coriander, chopped – handful
- Oil – for frying
For chutney raita
- Mint leaves – ½ cup
- Coriander – 1½ cups
- Green chillies – 2
- Ginger – a tiny piece
- Salt – to taste
- Chaat masala – 2 tsp
- Black salt – ½ tsp
- Roasted cumin – 1 tsp
- Lemon, small – 1
- Curd – 2 cups
Method of preparation
For chilli garlic laccha paratha
- To prepare the dough, begin by mixing equal parts of atta and maida. Add salt and butter, then mix the ingredients together until they are evenly combined. Gradually add water and knead to form a soft dough.
- Coat the dough with oil and let it rest for 10 minutes. After the resting period, divide the dough into larger pieces (pedas) and let them rest for another 10 minutes.
- Next, roll out each peda thinly. Spread butter on top and sprinkle with sliced garlic, chilli flakes, chopped coriander, a pinch of salt, and some dry flour.
- Fold the thin rolled out paratha into a rectangle, split it into two, put one half over the other and twist it to form a laccha peda. Roll it out, dusting with atta, then place it into the pan with heated oil for frying.
- Cook until golden brown on both sides.
For chutney raita
- For the chutney raita, blend together fresh mint, coriander, green chillies, ginger, salt, chaat masala, black salt, crushed roasted cumin, and curd until smooth.
- Optionally, add lemon for extra flavour.
More about Kunal Kapur{{/usCountry}}
Ingredients
For chilli garlic laccha paratha
- Whole wheat flour (atta) – 1½ cups
- All-purpose flour (maida) – 1½ cups
- Salt – ¾ tsp
- Butter, soft – 1 tbsp
- Water – as required
- Butter, melted – 1 tbsp
- Whole wheat flour (atta) – for dusting
- Chilli flakes – ½ tsp
- Garlic, sliced – 1 tbsp
- Coriander, chopped – handful
- Oil – for frying
For chutney raita
- Mint leaves – ½ cup
- Coriander – 1½ cups
- Green chillies – 2
- Ginger – a tiny piece
- Salt – to taste
- Chaat masala – 2 tsp
- Black salt – ½ tsp
- Roasted cumin – 1 tsp
- Lemon, small – 1
- Curd – 2 cups
Method of preparation
For chilli garlic laccha paratha
- To prepare the dough, begin by mixing equal parts of atta and maida. Add salt and butter, then mix the ingredients together until they are evenly combined. Gradually add water and knead to form a soft dough.
- Coat the dough with oil and let it rest for 10 minutes. After the resting period, divide the dough into larger pieces (pedas) and let them rest for another 10 minutes.
- Next, roll out each peda thinly. Spread butter on top and sprinkle with sliced garlic, chilli flakes, chopped coriander, a pinch of salt, and some dry flour.
- Fold the thin rolled out paratha into a rectangle, split it into two, put one half over the other and twist it to form a laccha peda. Roll it out, dusting with atta, then place it into the pan with heated oil for frying.
- Cook until golden brown on both sides.
For chutney raita
- For the chutney raita, blend together fresh mint, coriander, green chillies, ginger, salt, chaat masala, black salt, crushed roasted cumin, and curd until smooth.
- Optionally, add lemon for extra flavour.
More about Kunal Kapur{{/usCountry}}
Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
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