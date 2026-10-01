Try Chef Kunal Kapur’s chilli garlic laccha paratha to zing up dinner: See step-by-step preparation

If you are looking for a special pairing bread recipe for a special meal, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur’s chilli garlic laccha paratha is the one to try. The chef shared the recipe for the paratha on his blog, along with the recipe for a chutney raita that pairs with it.

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The recipe takes 35 minutes to make and serves two. The detailed steps are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients For chilli garlic laccha paratha Whole wheat flour (atta) – 1½ cups

All-purpose flour (maida) – 1½ cups

Salt – ¾ tsp

Butter, soft – 1 tbsp

Water – as required

Butter, melted – 1 tbsp

Whole wheat flour (atta) – for dusting

Chilli flakes – ½ tsp

Garlic, sliced – 1 tbsp

Coriander, chopped – handful

Oil – for frying For chutney raita Mint leaves – ½ cup

Coriander – 1½ cups

Green chillies – 2

Ginger – a tiny piece

Salt – to taste

Chaat masala – 2 tsp

Black salt – ½ tsp

Roasted cumin – 1 tsp

Lemon, small – 1

Curd – 2 cups Method of preparation For chilli garlic laccha paratha To prepare the dough, begin by mixing equal parts of atta and maida. Add salt and butter, then mix the ingredients together until they are evenly combined. Gradually add water and knead to form a soft dough. Coat the dough with oil and let it rest for 10 minutes. After the resting period, divide the dough into larger pieces (pedas) and let them rest for another 10 minutes. Next, roll out each peda thinly. Spread butter on top and sprinkle with sliced garlic, chilli flakes, chopped coriander, a pinch of salt, and some dry flour. Fold the thin rolled out paratha into a rectangle, split it into two, put one half over the other and twist it to form a laccha peda. Roll it out, dusting with atta, then place it into the pan with heated oil for frying. Cook until golden brown on both sides. For chutney raita For the chutney raita, blend together fresh mint, coriander, green chillies, ginger, salt, chaat masala, black salt, crushed roasted cumin, and curd until smooth. Optionally, add lemon for extra flavour. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients For chilli garlic laccha paratha Whole wheat flour (atta) – 1½ cups

All-purpose flour (maida) – 1½ cups

Salt – ¾ tsp

Butter, soft – 1 tbsp

Water – as required

Butter, melted – 1 tbsp

Whole wheat flour (atta) – for dusting

Chilli flakes – ½ tsp

Garlic, sliced – 1 tbsp

Coriander, chopped – handful

Oil – for frying For chutney raita Mint leaves – ½ cup

Coriander – 1½ cups

Green chillies – 2

Ginger – a tiny piece

Salt – to taste

Chaat masala – 2 tsp

Black salt – ½ tsp

Roasted cumin – 1 tsp

Lemon, small – 1

Curd – 2 cups Method of preparation For chilli garlic laccha paratha To prepare the dough, begin by mixing equal parts of atta and maida. Add salt and butter, then mix the ingredients together until they are evenly combined. Gradually add water and knead to form a soft dough. Coat the dough with oil and let it rest for 10 minutes. After the resting period, divide the dough into larger pieces (pedas) and let them rest for another 10 minutes. Next, roll out each peda thinly. Spread butter on top and sprinkle with sliced garlic, chilli flakes, chopped coriander, a pinch of salt, and some dry flour. Fold the thin rolled out paratha into a rectangle, split it into two, put one half over the other and twist it to form a laccha peda. Roll it out, dusting with atta, then place it into the pan with heated oil for frying. Cook until golden brown on both sides. For chutney raita For the chutney raita, blend together fresh mint, coriander, green chillies, ginger, salt, chaat masala, black salt, crushed roasted cumin, and curd until smooth. Optionally, add lemon for extra flavour. More about Kunal Kapur {{/usCountry}}

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Kunal Kapur is a celebrity chef and restaurateur who is also one of the hosts of MasterChef India. Born in September 1979 in New Delhi, he pursued higher education in hotel management. However, his training in culinary skills began at home with his father and grandfather. He began his career with the Taj Group of Hotels and has since won numerous awards as a chef. He has also opened his own establishments across the country and abroad.

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