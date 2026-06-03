Try These 5 Chilled Buttermilk Recipes For A Refreshing Twist On Classic Indian Summer Beverages

Light, refreshing, and easy to prepare, buttermilk has remained a go-to summer beverage in Indian households for generations. Known as chaas in many parts of India and neer mor in South India, buttermilk has long been enjoyed as a cooling drink during warm weather. Its mild taste makes it easy to customize with herbs, spices, fruits, and other fresh ingredients for different flavour variations.

Chilled Buttermilk(Freepik)

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The fermentation process creates beneficial probiotics that support digestive wellness and help maintain a balanced gut environment. Buttermilk also provides calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and protein, making it a nutritious addition to daily meals. Its high water content and electrolyte profile make chilled buttermilk recipes particularly popular during summer months, helping replenish fluids lost through heat and outdoor activities.

Buttermilk is commonly prepared by whisking curd with chilled water until smooth and frothy. Ingredients such as mint, roasted cumin, coriander, ginger, black salt, and curry leaves are often added to create unique flavour variations. The resulting drink is light, tangy, and easy to enjoy alongside meals. Summer drinks for kids and adults often include buttermilk because of its refreshing taste and versatility.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike many summer beverages that rely mainly on fruit juices or added sweeteners, buttermilk combines hydration with probiotics, protein, and minerals. Coconut water focuses on electrolytes, lemonade emphasizes Vitamin C, and fruit coolers provide natural sugars. Chilled buttermilk offers a unique combination of digestive support, balanced nutrition, and refreshing flavour, making it a standout choice among Indian summer beverages. 5 Refreshing Buttermilk Variations to Enjoy All Summer Long Spiced Masala Chaas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike many summer beverages that rely mainly on fruit juices or added sweeteners, buttermilk combines hydration with probiotics, protein, and minerals. Coconut water focuses on electrolytes, lemonade emphasizes Vitamin C, and fruit coolers provide natural sugars. Chilled buttermilk offers a unique combination of digestive support, balanced nutrition, and refreshing flavour, making it a standout choice among Indian summer beverages. 5 Refreshing Buttermilk Variations to Enjoy All Summer Long Spiced Masala Chaas {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Masala Chaas combines chilled buttermilk with roasted spices and herbs to create a refreshing Indian summer beverage that pairs beautifully with everyday meals and helps add flavour to hydration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Masala Chaas combines chilled buttermilk with roasted spices and herbs to create a refreshing Indian summer beverage that pairs beautifully with everyday meals and helps add flavour to hydration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Preparation Time: 5 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preparation Time: 5 minutes {{/usCountry}}

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Servings: 2

Difficulty Level: Easy

Main Flavour: Tangy and spicy

Ingredients

1 cup curd

2 cups chilled water

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

¼ teaspoon black salt

¼ teaspoon regular salt

1 tablespoon chopped coriander

2 mint leaves

Instructions

Add curd and chilled water to a blender. Blend until smooth and frothy. Add cumin powder, salts, and herbs. Blend briefly again. Serve chilled.

Cool Mint Pudina Buttermilk

Mint-flavoured buttermilk delivers a fresh herbal taste with every sip. The combination of curd, mint, and spices makes a refreshing drink suitable for warm afternoons.

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Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty Level: Easy

Main Flavour: Minty and refreshing

Ingredients

1 cup curd

2 cups chilled water

10 fresh mint leaves

1 tablespoon coriander leaves

¼ teaspoon black salt

½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

Instructions

Blend mint, coriander, and a little water. Add curd and chilled water. Add spices and blend until smooth. Pour into glasses. Serve immediately.

Sweet Mango Buttermilk Smoothie

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Mango buttermilk combines ripe mango pulp with creamy buttermilk to create a fruity summer drink that offers a balance of sweetness and refreshing flavour.

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Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty Level: Easy

Main Flavour: Fruity and sweet

Ingredients

1 cup curd

1 cup chilled water

½ cup ripe mango pulp

1 teaspoon honey

2 ice cubes

Instructions

Add mango pulp, curd, and water to a blender. Add honey and ice cubes. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses. Serve chilled.

Roasted Garlic and Herb Buttermilk

Roasted garlic and herbs give buttermilk a savoury twist. This flavour variation combines aromatic ingredients with chilled dairy for a unique and refreshing drink.

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Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty Level: Easy

Main Flavour: Savoury and herby

Ingredients

1 cup curd

2 cups chilled water

2 roasted garlic cloves

1 tablespoon coriander leaves

¼ teaspoon black salt

¼ teaspoon roasted cumin powder

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Instructions

Mash roasted garlic. Blend curd and water until smooth. Add garlic, herbs, and seasonings. Mix thoroughly. Serve chilled.

Berry Bliss Buttermilk

Berry Bliss buttermilk combines fresh berries and creamy buttermilk for a colourful summer beverage that offers fruity flavour and a vibrant appearance.

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Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Difficulty Level: Easy

Main Flavour: Fruity and tangy

Ingredients

1 cup curd

1 cup chilled water

½ cup mixed berries

1 teaspoon honey

2 ice cubes

Instructions

Add berries, curd, and water to a blender. Add honey and ice cubes. Blend until smooth. Strain if desired. Serve chilled.

FAQs

Which chilled buttermilk recipe is best for summer hydration?

Spiced masala chaas and cool mint pudina buttermilk are popular summer choices because they combine hydration with refreshing herbs and spices.

Which buttermilk variation is most suitable for children?

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Sweet mango buttermilk smoothie offers a naturally sweet flavour that many children enjoy during summer months.

Is buttermilk healthier than sugary soft drinks?

Healthy buttermilk drinks provide probiotics, calcium, and hydration, whereas many soft drinks contain added sugars and fewer nutrients.

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