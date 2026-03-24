Enjoy a Glass of Spiced Buttermilk for Summer Cooling, Gentle Hydration and Consistent Gut Support

A glass of spiced buttermilk can refresh the body faster than many packaged summer drinks. Masala chaas recipe blends curd with roasted spices and herbs to create one of the most popular probiotic drinks offered for daily hydration and digestive balance. Spiced Buttermilk for Summer (Freepik)

Curd, the main ingredient, contains natural probiotic cultures that support gut-friendly bacteria and smoother digestion. Churning curd with water reduces heaviness while retaining essential nutrients like calcium and protein. Such gut health drinks India households rely on are often prepared fresh to maintain flavour and nutritional value.

Buttermilk benefits also include better fluid balance during rising temperatures. The addition of roasted cumin, mint, or ginger contributes mild carminative properties that may help reduce bloating and support appetite regulation. This makes masala chaas a thoughtful choice to accompany meals or enjoy as a mid-day refresher.

Quick to prepare and easy to customise, masala chaas fits perfectly into daily routines, especially in warmer months. Including this probiotic drink regularly can encourage mindful hydration habits while offering a light, spice-infused taste that complements varied Indian meal combinations.

How To Make Masala Chaas, Your Go-To Recipe For Refreshing Summer Hydration Classic masala chaas offers a light, spice-infused drink suitable for hot afternoons and meal pairings. This masala chaas recipe fits well among probiotic drinks India households prefer for regular gut health hydration routines.

Ingredients (Serves 2) Fresh curd – 1 cup

Chilled water – 1½ cups

Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp

Finely chopped mint leaves – 1 tbsp

Grated ginger – ¼ tsp

Black salt – ¼ tsp

Regular salt – to taste

Fresh coriander leaves – 1 tbsp Steps Add fresh curd to a deep bowl and whisk gently until smooth and lump-free. Pour chilled water gradually while whisking continuously to create a thin, uniform buttermilk consistency. Add roasted cumin powder, grated ginger, black salt, and regular salt. Mix in finely chopped mint and coriander leaves so their freshness spreads evenly through the drink. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Chill the chaas for five to ten minutes before serving. Pour into tall glasses and garnish with a light sprinkle of cumin powder. 5 Different Ways To Make Masala Chaas Mint Pudina Chaas Mint pudina chaas offers a cooling taste that works well in summer routines. Fresh mint leaves provide a refreshing aroma and may help reduce bloating.

Ginger Masala Chaas Ginger masala chaas introduces a mildly spicy note while promoting better digestive comfort. Freshly grated ginger contains compounds that support metabolism and appetite regulation.

Coriander Green Chaas Coriander green chaas brings herbal freshness and added micronutrients to the glass. Coriander leaves contain natural antioxidants that support overall wellness.

Hing Tadka Chaas Hing tadka chaas delivers a bold flavour twist through a light tempering of asafoetida in oil. Hing is valued for its carminative properties that support smoother digestion.

Curry Patta Masala Chaas Curry patta masala chaas adds a fragrant South Indian touch with finely crushed curry leaves. These leaves provide iron and plant compounds that support metabolism and hair health.

FAQs Is masala chaas good for digestion? Yes, masala chaas contains probiotics from curd and spices like cumin or ginger that help support gut health.

Can masala chaas be consumed daily in summer? Yes, masala chaas helps maintain hydration and provides a light, refreshing drink option during hot weather.