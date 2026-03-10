Ramadan Sehri Recipe: Healthy Fruit and Curd Bowl for Hydration and Steady Energy During Fasting

A bowl filled with creamy yoghurt and fresh fruits can make sehri both refreshing and nourishing during Ramadan. Yoghurt bowls are simple to prepare and combine protein with natural fruit nutrients. These recipes create balanced meals that support energy before fasting begins. Healthy Fruit and Curd Bowl (Freepik)

Yoghurt is known for its protein and probiotic content. Protein helps maintain fullness for longer hours, which can support sustained energy during fasting. Probiotics present in yoghurt contribute to digestive balance, making it suitable for early morning meals during Ramadan.

Fresh fruits add hydration and vitamins to the bowl. Fruits such as bananas, berries, apples, and pomegranates contain natural carbohydrates that help provide steady energy. Many fruits also contain high water content, which contributes to hydration before fasting hours.

Healthy Ramadan yoghurt bowls combine curd with fruits, nuts, and seeds to create nourishing sehri recipes. The combination of protein from yoghurt and nutrients from fruits helps create balanced meals that support energy and hydration throughout the fasting day.

How To Make Hydrating Yoghurt and Fruit Bowl For Sehri The mixed fruit yoghurt bowl offers a refreshing sehri option during Ramadan by combining protein-rich curd with hydrating fruits. Yoghurt provides protein and probiotics that support digestion and sustained energy, while fruits add natural carbohydrates, vitamins, and hydration. This simple bowl helps maintain balance and nourishment before fasting begins.

Ingredients 1 cup thick curd (yoghurt)

½ banana, sliced

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup chopped apple

2 tbsp chopped mango or berries

1 tbsp chopped almonds

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

¼ tsp cinnamon powder Instructions Add thick curd to a serving bowl and whisk lightly until smooth. Arrange sliced banana, chopped apple, mango pieces, and pomegranate seeds evenly over the yoghurt. Sprinkle chia seeds and pumpkin seeds across the bowl for added fibre and nutrients. Top with chopped almonds and a light pinch of cinnamon powder. Mix gently or enjoy a layered texture. FAQs Is a yoghurt bowl good for sehri during Ramadan? Yes, yoghurt bowls provide protein, probiotics, and hydration. Combined with fruits and nuts, they help maintain fullness and steady energy during fasting hours.

2. Which fruits work best in a Ramadan yoghurt bowl?

Banana, apple, berries, mango, and pomegranate work well because they add hydration, vitamins, and natural carbohydrates for balanced sehri meals.

3. Can yoghurt bowls help maintain energy during fasting?

Yes, yoghurt provides protein and probiotics, while fruits add natural carbohydrates and hydration that support sustained energy throughout the fasting day.