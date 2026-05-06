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    Healthy Cucumber Neer Dosa with Soft Texture and Hydrating Ingredients for a Refreshing Summer Meal with Easy Digestion

    Cucumber neer dosa is a gluten-free South Indian breakfast made with rice batter and cucumber, offering hydration, easy digestion, and a light summer meal.

    Published on: May 06, 2026 12:10 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Healthy cucumber neer dosa brings together soaked rice and fresh cucumber to create a light, hydrating dish that fits perfectly into warm-weather routines. Neer dosa comes from coastal Karnataka and is known for its thin, lace-like texture. It is made using a simple rice batter without fermentation, making it quicker than regular dosa. This variation adds grated cucumber, which blends into the batter and enhances both texture and freshness.

    Healthy Cucumber Neer Dosa (Freepik)
    Healthy Cucumber Neer Dosa (Freepik)

    The preparation involves soaking rice, grinding it into a smooth batter, and mixing in cucumber with mild seasoning. The batter is then spread thinly on a hot pan to create soft, delicate dosas. This method keeps the recipe simple and suitable for quick meals.

    Healthy cucumber neer dosa is different from regular neer dosa and classic dosa. Regular neer dosa uses only rice, while this version includes cucumber for added hydration. Compared to normal dosa, it does not require fermentation, making it lighter and quicker to prepare. This gluten-free dosa supports easy digestion due to its simple ingredients and light texture. Cucumber adds water content and helps maintain hydration, which is useful during summer.

    The dish is low in calories and can be paired with light chutneys, making it a suitable breakfast option for weight loss. Its soft texture and mild taste make it appealing for both kids and adults, especially during hot days.

    Difference Between Cucumber Neer Dosa, Neer Dosa, and Regular Dosa

    Feature

    Cucumber Neer Dosa

    Neer Dosa

    Regular Dosa

    Main Ingredients

    Rice + cucumber

    Rice only

    Rice + urad dal

    Fermentation

    No fermentation required

    No fermentation required

    Requires fermentation

    Texture

    Soft, slightly moist, delicate

    Thin, soft, lace-like

    Crispy or soft depending on style

    Taste Profile

    Mild with fresh cucumber note

    Neutral and light

    Slightly tangy due to fermentation

    Preparation Time

    Quick

    Quick

    Longer due to soaking and fermentation

    Digestibility

    Very easy to digest

    Easy to digest

    Moderate, depends on fermentation

    Hydration Factor

    High due to cucumber content

    Moderate

    Low

    Calories

    Lower

    Low

    Moderate

    Best For

    Summer meals and light breakfast

    Quick meals

    Heavier breakfast or meals

    Suitability for Summe

    Very suitable and refreshing

    Suitable

    Less suitable compared to lighter dosas

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    • Prep Time: 10 minutes
    • Cook Time: 10–12 minutes
    • Servings: 3–4 dosas
    • Calories: 90–120 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Mild, fresh, and slightly juicy
    • Nutrition: Gluten-free, low-calorie, and hydrating
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Cucumber Neer Dosa with Light Texture and Fresh Summer Taste

    This cucumber neer dosa has a soft, thin texture with a slight moisture from grated cucumber. The taste is mild and fresh, making it suitable for summer meals. It cooks quickly and pairs well with light chutneys, making it a simple and refreshing breakfast option.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup raw rice (soaked for 4–5 hours)
    • 1/2 cup grated cucumber
    • 1/4 cup fresh coconut (optional)
    • 1–2 green chillies
    • Salt as needed
    • Water as required (for thin batter)
    • 1 teaspoon oil (for cooking)

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Drain the soaked rice and transfer it to a blender. Add grated cucumber, coconut, green chillies, and a little water.
    2. Grind everything into a smooth and slightly watery batter. The consistency should be thin, similar to buttermilk, so adjust water accordingly.
    3. Add salt to the batter and mix well. Unlike regular dosa batter, this does not require fermentation, so it can be used immediately after grinding.
    4. Heat a non-stick pan or dosa tawa and lightly grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of batter onto the hot surface and gently spread it by tilting the pan instead of using a spoon.
    5. Cover and cook on medium heat for 1–2 minutes until the dosa sets and the edges start to lift. There is no need to flip it, as it cooks quickly due to its thin texture.
    6. Fold the dosa and serve hot with coconut chutney or a light dip for a refreshing and easy meal.

    Tips to Make Perfect Cucumber Neer Dosa

    Maintain a Thin Batter

    Keeping the batter thin is important for the right texture. It should flow easily so the dosa spreads naturally on the pan.

    Grind the Batter Smoothly

    A smooth batter helps create soft and even dosas. Coarse batter can make the texture uneven and heavy.

    Use Fresh Cucumber

    Fresh cucumber adds moisture and improves taste. It also helps make the dosa more suitable for summer meals.

    Spread by Tilting the Pan

    Instead of spreading with a spoon, tilt the pan gently. This helps create a thin and delicate dosa without breaking it.

    Cook on Medium Heat

    Medium heat allows the dosa to cook evenly without sticking. High heat can dry it out or cause uneven cooking.

    Do Not Overcook

    Cooking for too long can make the dosa dry. Remove it once it sets and stays soft.

    Stir Batter Before Each Use

    Cucumber releases water over time, so stirring is necessary. This maintains consistency across every dosa.

    Nutritional Value of Cucumber Neer Dosa

    This dosa offers a light mix of carbohydrates and hydration, making it suitable for summer meals. A report published by the USDA">USDA shows that the addition of cucumber enhances water content, while rice provides energy, creating a balanced and easy-to-digest option.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    100 calories

    Carbohydrates

    20 g

    Protein

    2 g

    Fat

    1 g

    Fibre

    1.5 g

    Water Content

    High

    Ingredient Contribution to Nutrition

    Each ingredient in cucumber neer dosa adds to its light and refreshing profile. Rice provides energy, cucumber supports hydration, and coconut adds mild richness along with essential nutrients.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Rice

    Provides energy and carbohydrates

    Cucumber

    Adds hydration and freshness

    Coconut

    Adds healthy fats and mild flavour

    Green Chillies

    Enhance taste

    Salt

    Balances flavour

    FAQs

    Is cucumber neer dosa good for weight loss?

    Cucumber neer dosa can be included in weight loss diets because it is low in calories and made with simple ingredients. Its light texture and hydrating nature make it suitable for balanced summer meals.

    Can cucumber neer dosa be made without soaking rice?

    Soaking rice is important for achieving a smooth batter and proper texture. Skipping this step can affect both consistency and taste of the dosa.

    How to store cucumber neer dosa batter?

    The batter can be stored in the refrigerator for up to one day. Stir it well before use, as the cucumber may release water and change the consistency.

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