Healthy Cucumber Neer Dosa with Soft Texture and Hydrating Ingredients for a Refreshing Summer Meal with Easy Digestion

Healthy cucumber neer dosa brings together soaked rice and fresh cucumber to create a light, hydrating dish that fits perfectly into warm-weather routines. Neer dosa comes from coastal Karnataka and is known for its thin, lace-like texture. It is made using a simple rice batter without fermentation, making it quicker than regular dosa. This variation adds grated cucumber, which blends into the batter and enhances both texture and freshness. Healthy Cucumber Neer Dosa (Freepik)

The preparation involves soaking rice, grinding it into a smooth batter, and mixing in cucumber with mild seasoning. The batter is then spread thinly on a hot pan to create soft, delicate dosas. This method keeps the recipe simple and suitable for quick meals.

Healthy cucumber neer dosa is different from regular neer dosa and classic dosa. Regular neer dosa uses only rice, while this version includes cucumber for added hydration. Compared to normal dosa, it does not require fermentation, making it lighter and quicker to prepare. This gluten-free dosa supports easy digestion due to its simple ingredients and light texture. Cucumber adds water content and helps maintain hydration, which is useful during summer.

The dish is low in calories and can be paired with light chutneys, making it a suitable breakfast option for weight loss. Its soft texture and mild taste make it appealing for both kids and adults, especially during hot days.