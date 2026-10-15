Try this gluten-free cheese veg dumpling recipe made with sabudana during Navratri: See step-by-step preparation

The festive season makes us crave special dishes, but preparing vrat-friendly indulgent recipes often becomes a challenge. However, certified nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan took to Instagram on October 15 and shared one recipe that perfectly fits the bill: cheese veg dumplings made with sabudana.

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Describing the dish, she wrote in the caption, “Soft, chewy and stuffed with a cheesy veggie filling! These steamed sabudana dumplings are light, so satisfying and a fun twist on your usual sabudana.”

And the best part is that five of these dumplings have just 325 calories, and they are completely gluten-free as well. The recipe provided below is for two servings, with five dumplings in each serving. Each dumpling has approximately 65 calories.

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{{^usCountry}} One serving with 5 dumplings is approximately 190 grams and has 325 calories, seven grams of protein, 52 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of fat. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One serving with 5 dumplings is approximately 190 grams and has 325 calories, seven grams of protein, 52 grams of carbohydrates, and 10 grams of fat. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows. {{/usCountry}}

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Ingredients for gluten-free cheese veg dumplings

For the dough

½ cup sabudana / sago pearls (100g)

Hot water, to soak

½ tsp oil, to grease your hands (2g)

For the filling

1 tsp light butter (5g)

2 green chillies, chopped (10g)

½ cup broccoli, finely chopped or grated (50g)

½ cup mushrooms, finely chopped (50g)

¼ cup sweet corn (40g)

Salt and pepper, to taste

¼ cup grated paneer (50g) – use high-protein paneer for a protein boost

1 tbsp cream cheese (15g)

Method of preparation

Soak the sabudana in hot water for 20 minutes, then drain well. Meanwhile, heat light butter in a pan and add the chillies, broccoli, mushrooms and sweet corn. Cook with salt and pepper. Add the grated paneer and cream cheese, mix well and let the filling cool. Mash the soaked sabudana with your hands or a mortar and pestle until it comes together. Oil your hands, take a little sabudana mixture and flatten it on your palm. Place a spoonful of filling in the centre, cover with more sabudana mixture and shape into dumplings. Steam for four to five minutes, and the gluten-free cheese veg dumplings are ready!

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