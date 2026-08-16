Trying something new with chicken? Check Sanjeev Kapoor's railway chicken recipe that pairs perfectly with steamed rice

Not every day calls for an indulgent, restaurant-style meal. Sometimes, all you want is the comforting taste of homemade food – a steaming bowl of chicken curry with tender pieces of meat and potatoes, served alongside fluffy steamed rice. If you prefer your curry with a mildly spiced, flavourful gravy that complements the rice, this could be just the recipe you need.

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Also Read | Craving a steaming bowl of noodles? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for Chinese chopsuey with extra protein

Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his recipe for railway chicken curry, a comforting dish that is perfect for days when you are craving a steaming bowl of homemade chicken curry but want to try something a little different. In an Instagram video shared on August 2, the chef describes the recipe as, “Railway Chicken Curry is known for its flavourful, mildly spiced gravy that brings a perfect balance of flavours to every bite. If you enjoy exploring new flavours, this recipe definitely deserves a spot on your list.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 750 g chicken, cut into 2-inch bone-in pieces

½ cup yoghurt

1½ tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1¼ tsp red chilli powder, plus 1½ tsp for the gravy

½ tsp turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

6 tbsp mustard oil

2 tsp fennel seeds

1½ tsp cumin seeds

10 to 15 black peppercorns

1-inch cinnamon stick

2 dried red chillies, stems removed

5 to 6 green cardamom pods

8 to 10 cloves

5 to 6 garlic cloves

1-inch piece fresh ginger, roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tsp sugar

2 tsp coriander powder

1¼ cups fresh tomato purée

3 medium potatoes, peeled and halved

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

Fresh coriander, for garnish

Steamed rice, to serve Method Marinate the chicken with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, 1¼ teaspoons of red chilli powder, turmeric, salt and two tablespoons of mustard oil. Set aside for 15 to 20 minutes. Dry-roast the fennel seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, cinnamon, dried red chillies, cardamom and cloves until fragrant. Cool completely. Grind the roasted spices with garlic, ginger, one tablespoon mustard oil and half a cup of water to make a fine paste. Heat the remaining mustard oil in a pan. Once smoking, lower the heat and add the bay leaf and chopped onion. Sauté until golden brown. Add salt and sugar, followed by the ground spice paste, remaining red chilli powder and coriander powder. Sauté for two to three minutes. Add the tomato purée and cook for six to eight minutes, or until the oil separates. Add the marinated chicken and potatoes. Cover and cook on high heat for four to five minutes. Add 1½ cups of water, cover and cook on medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the chicken and potatoes are cooked through. Stir in the nutmeg powder. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with steamed rice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients 750 g chicken, cut into 2-inch bone-in pieces

½ cup yoghurt

1½ tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1¼ tsp red chilli powder, plus 1½ tsp for the gravy

½ tsp turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

6 tbsp mustard oil

2 tsp fennel seeds

1½ tsp cumin seeds

10 to 15 black peppercorns

1-inch cinnamon stick

2 dried red chillies, stems removed

5 to 6 green cardamom pods

8 to 10 cloves

5 to 6 garlic cloves

1-inch piece fresh ginger, roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

1 medium onion, chopped

1 tsp sugar

2 tsp coriander powder

1¼ cups fresh tomato purée

3 medium potatoes, peeled and halved

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

Fresh coriander, for garnish

Steamed rice, to serve Method Marinate the chicken with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, 1¼ teaspoons of red chilli powder, turmeric, salt and two tablespoons of mustard oil. Set aside for 15 to 20 minutes. Dry-roast the fennel seeds, cumin seeds, black peppercorns, cinnamon, dried red chillies, cardamom and cloves until fragrant. Cool completely. Grind the roasted spices with garlic, ginger, one tablespoon mustard oil and half a cup of water to make a fine paste. Heat the remaining mustard oil in a pan. Once smoking, lower the heat and add the bay leaf and chopped onion. Sauté until golden brown. Add salt and sugar, followed by the ground spice paste, remaining red chilli powder and coriander powder. Sauté for two to three minutes. Add the tomato purée and cook for six to eight minutes, or until the oil separates. Add the marinated chicken and potatoes. Cover and cook on high heat for four to five minutes. Add 1½ cups of water, cover and cook on medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the chicken and potatoes are cooked through. Stir in the nutmeg powder. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with steamed rice. {{/usCountry}}

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