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Trying something new with chicken? Check Sanjeev Kapoor's railway chicken recipe that pairs perfectly with steamed rice

Published on: Aug 16, 2026, 16:59:04 IST
By Eshana Saha
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Read more to check out the full recipe!
Read more to check out the full recipe!
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This recipe is perfect for days when you are craving homemade flavours that pair perfectly with a steaming bowl of rice!

Not every day calls for an indulgent, restaurant-style meal. Sometimes, all you want is the comforting taste of homemade food – a steaming bowl of chicken curry with tender pieces of meat and potatoes, served alongside fluffy steamed rice. If you prefer your curry with a mildly spiced, flavourful gravy that complements the rice, this could be just the recipe you need.

Also Read | Craving a steaming bowl of noodles? Try chef Sanjeev Kapoor's recipe for Chinese chopsuey with extra protein

Celebrity chef and Khana Khazana host Sanjeev Kapoor has shared his recipe for railway chicken curry, a comforting dish that is perfect for days when you are craving a steaming bowl of homemade chicken curry but want to try something a little different. In an Instagram video shared on August 2, the chef describes the recipe as, “Railway Chicken Curry is known for its flavourful, mildly spiced gravy that brings a perfect balance of flavours to every bite. If you enjoy exploring new flavours, this recipe definitely deserves a spot on your list.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Eshana Saha

Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.

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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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