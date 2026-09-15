Want a guilt-free, desi sweet treat? Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for caramel makhana kheer with 0 added sugar

Traditional Indian sweets are hard to resist, but their generous sugar content can make you think twice before reaching for that second serving, especially when you’re working towards your health or weight loss goals. But who says you have to bid goodbye to your favourite mithai? With a few clever swaps, you can whip up lighter versions that are just as indulgent and satisfying.

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If you’re craving something creamy, rich and sweet without the usual sugar overload, we’ve found the perfect recipe to try! Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared a recipe for caramel makhana kheer that skips added sugar while delivering a rich, caramelised toffee flavour.

In an Instagram video shared on September 13, the nutritionist describes the dish and explains the science behind it: “I’m all for enjoying our traditional desserts guilt-free during any occasion, but if we can make a sugar-free version taste just as good, then why not? Creamy, cardamom-and-saffron scented, this caramel makhana kheer is all the proof you need. The science bit: allulose is replacing sugar here, and it’s one of the very few sweeteners that actually caramelises and browns like real sugar – it takes part in the same Maillard and caramelisation reactions – which is what gives this kheer its deep golden, toffee-like base.”

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{{^usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) For roasting 25 g makhana (fox nuts) (~2 cups)

7.5 g ghee (½ tbsp) For the kheer 23 g allulose (2 tbsp), or another caramelisable zero-calorie sweetener

375 g toned milk (1½ cups)

⅓ tsp cardamom powder

A small pinch of saffron strands

5 g cornstarch (1½ tsp), mixed with a splash of cold water to make a slurry For garnish 9 g slivered almonds and pistachios (1 tbsp) Method Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the makhana and roast for five to seven minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp and lightly golden. Remove from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add the allulose and cook over low to medium heat until it melts and turns golden brown. Keep a close eye on it to prevent burning. Slowly pour in the milk while stirring continuously. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer. Add the roasted makhana, cardamom powder and saffron. Stir well and cook for a few minutes to allow the flavours to infuse. Give the cornstarch slurry another stir and gradually add it to the pan while stirring continuously. Simmer for two to three minutes, or until the kheer reaches a creamy, slightly thick consistency. Turn off the heat and let the kheer rest for a couple of minutes. Garnish with slivered almonds and pistachios, then serve warm, or refrigerate and enjoy chilled. Approx nutrition (per serving of 200 g) Calories: 225 kcal

Protein: 8 g

Carbohydrates: 22 g

Fat: 12 g {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients (serves 2) For roasting 25 g makhana (fox nuts) (~2 cups)

7.5 g ghee (½ tbsp) For the kheer 23 g allulose (2 tbsp), or another caramelisable zero-calorie sweetener

375 g toned milk (1½ cups)

⅓ tsp cardamom powder

A small pinch of saffron strands

5 g cornstarch (1½ tsp), mixed with a splash of cold water to make a slurry For garnish 9 g slivered almonds and pistachios (1 tbsp) Method Heat the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Add the makhana and roast for five to seven minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp and lightly golden. Remove from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add the allulose and cook over low to medium heat until it melts and turns golden brown. Keep a close eye on it to prevent burning. Slowly pour in the milk while stirring continuously. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer. Add the roasted makhana, cardamom powder and saffron. Stir well and cook for a few minutes to allow the flavours to infuse. Give the cornstarch slurry another stir and gradually add it to the pan while stirring continuously. Simmer for two to three minutes, or until the kheer reaches a creamy, slightly thick consistency. Turn off the heat and let the kheer rest for a couple of minutes. Garnish with slivered almonds and pistachios, then serve warm, or refrigerate and enjoy chilled. Approx nutrition (per serving of 200 g) Calories: 225 kcal

Protein: 8 g

Carbohydrates: 22 g

Fat: 12 g {{/usCountry}}

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