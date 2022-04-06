Welcome summer this year with mango custard tart. Recipe inside

Summer is here. It is the season of our most favourite fruits and for most of us, mango tops the list. The streets, homes and our kitchens are about to start smelling of mango and we already cannot wait for it. Mango fits in everywhere – from our morning breakfast plate to our mid-afternoon chatter with family to our dinner tables. Mangoes indicate summer and there are multiple ways by which mangoes are consumed – as a fruit, shake, juice, cake and so much more. And when it comes to merging our love for custard and mango together, no wonder it blends to an amazing burst of flavours for our taste buds.

ALSO READ: Summer special mango recipes: Whip up easy Mango Kadhi and Mango Shahi Tukda

Baker Shivesh Bhatia shared a no-bake recipe of mango custard tart on his Instagram profile a day back and we cannot wait to make it already. Here’s the recipe to be followed:

Ingredients:

For the tart shell:

1 + 1/2 cup biscuit crumbs

1/3 cup melted butter

For the custard:

2 cups milk

¼ cup milk + 2 tbsp custard powder

3 tbsp powdered sugar

To Top:

4-5 mangoes, thinly sliced

chopped pistachios

Method:

To make the tart shell, take biscuits and make them to crumbs. Add melted butter to the crumbs and combine it together evenly. Add the mixture to the pan and use your hands to make it even. For making the custard, take a pan and boil milk and powdered sugar together. Add more milk and custard powder mixture to it and bring it to a boil. Then, let it cool down completely. Add the custard to the tard shell and make the top even. Simultaneously, make thin slices of mangoes and add it to the top of the custard. Garnish the tart with chopped pistachios and refrigerate it. Serve it cold.

(Recipe: Shivesh Bhatia, Baker)

Health benefits:

Mangoes are filled with goodness. They are loaded with magnesium and potassium, which helps in lowering blood pressure and regulating the pulse. Mangoes are also a good source of mangiferin which helps in reducing the inflammation of the heart. This fruit also helps in boosting the digestive process of the body.