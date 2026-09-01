What if jalebis were savoury? Chef Ranveer Brar answers the question with his aloo jalebi chaat recipe

Jalebis are one of the most popular sweet dishes in the subcontinent. But ever wondered what this cruncy, syrupy dessert would taste like if it were not sweet? Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar answered the question with his aloo jalebi chaat recipe.

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The recipe takes approximately 45 minutes to prepare and serves two to four. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.

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{{^usCountry}} Ingredients for aloo jalebi chaat ¼ cup tapioca

Salt to taste

2 medium size potato, boiled, peeled

3 tbsp curd, beaten

Water as required

1 cup refined flour or barnyard millet flour

1 inch ginger, juiced

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp soda

Oil for frying For tamarind chutney 1 cup tamarind

Water as required

½ cup jaggery For tempering tamarind chutney 2 tsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2-3 dry red chilli

Salt to taste

Pinch of asafoetida (hing) For aloo chaat 2 medium size potato, boiled, cubed

½ tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Coriander sprig

1 tsp oil

1 tsp ginger, finely chopped

1 tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp roasted cumin powder For garnish Green chutney

Tamarind chutney

Coriander sprig Method of preparation In a grinder jar, add topica and salt to taste, grind into a fine powder, strain the powder, and transfer it into a bowl. In the same grinder jar, add boiled, crumbled potatoes, curd and water and grind into a smooth paste. Transfer it into the same bowl and mix everything well. Add water as required, refined flour, and whisk properly, and rest for 10 minutes. Add ginger juice, degi red chilli powder, water as required, and soda. Whisk it well. Strain the mixture to remove any lumps. Now, pour the batter into the ziplock bag. Cut one corner of the bag to turn it into a makeshift piping bag. Heat oil in a deep pan and pipe the jalebi batter into it, making round spirals with the batter. When one side is partly cooked, turn over and fry the other side. Fry until the jalebis are a light golden and crisp. Remove them and keep on an absorbent paper. Garnish it with aloo chaat, green chutney, tamarind chutney and coriander sprig on top. Serve hot. For tamarind chutney In a saucepot, add water and tamarind, and let it boil on medium flame. Add jaggery and let it boil on medium flame. Once the jaggery is melted, switch off the flame and strain the mixture into a bowl. For tempering tamarind chutney Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add dry red chilli and asafoetida. Transfer the tamarind chutney into the pan. Add salt to taste, mix it well, and let it reduce for five to six minutes Remove from the flames and let it cool down. For aloo chaat In a bowl, add boiled cube potatoes, red chilli powder, salt to taste, coriander sprig, oil, ginger, lemon juice and roasted cumin powder. Mix everything well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ingredients for aloo jalebi chaat ¼ cup tapioca

Salt to taste

2 medium size potato, boiled, peeled

3 tbsp curd, beaten

Water as required

1 cup refined flour or barnyard millet flour

1 inch ginger, juiced

1 tsp degi red chilli powder

¼ tsp soda

Oil for frying For tamarind chutney 1 cup tamarind

Water as required

½ cup jaggery For tempering tamarind chutney 2 tsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

2-3 dry red chilli

Salt to taste

Pinch of asafoetida (hing) For aloo chaat 2 medium size potato, boiled, cubed

½ tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Coriander sprig

1 tsp oil

1 tsp ginger, finely chopped

1 tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp roasted cumin powder For garnish Green chutney

Tamarind chutney

Coriander sprig Method of preparation In a grinder jar, add topica and salt to taste, grind into a fine powder, strain the powder, and transfer it into a bowl. In the same grinder jar, add boiled, crumbled potatoes, curd and water and grind into a smooth paste. Transfer it into the same bowl and mix everything well. Add water as required, refined flour, and whisk properly, and rest for 10 minutes. Add ginger juice, degi red chilli powder, water as required, and soda. Whisk it well. Strain the mixture to remove any lumps. Now, pour the batter into the ziplock bag. Cut one corner of the bag to turn it into a makeshift piping bag. Heat oil in a deep pan and pipe the jalebi batter into it, making round spirals with the batter. When one side is partly cooked, turn over and fry the other side. Fry until the jalebis are a light golden and crisp. Remove them and keep on an absorbent paper. Garnish it with aloo chaat, green chutney, tamarind chutney and coriander sprig on top. Serve hot. For tamarind chutney In a saucepot, add water and tamarind, and let it boil on medium flame. Add jaggery and let it boil on medium flame. Once the jaggery is melted, switch off the flame and strain the mixture into a bowl. For tempering tamarind chutney Heat oil in a pan, add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add dry red chilli and asafoetida. Transfer the tamarind chutney into the pan. Add salt to taste, mix it well, and let it reduce for five to six minutes Remove from the flames and let it cool down. For aloo chaat In a bowl, add boiled cube potatoes, red chilli powder, salt to taste, coriander sprig, oil, ginger, lemon juice and roasted cumin powder. Mix everything well. {{/usCountry}}

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