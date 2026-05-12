...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Whole Moong vs Yellow Moong Dal Explained Through Texture, Cooking Style, Fibre And Everyday Eating Habits

Whole moong dal and yellow moong dal differ in texture, fibre, digestion, and nutrition, making each suitable for different healthy meal needs.

Published on: May 12, 2026 12:59 pm IST
By Tarishi Shrivastava
Advertisement

A single type of lentil can appear in two completely different forms on the plate. Whole moong dal and yellow moong dal both come from mung beans, yet their texture, colour, cooking style, and nutritional value create very different eating experiences.

Whole Moong vs Yellow Moong Dal(Freepik)

Whole moong dal is the complete green mung bean with its outer skin intact. Yellow moong dal is made by removing the green skin and splitting the bean into smaller yellow pieces. Both forms are widely used across Indian kitchens in khichdi, soups, curries, cheelas, and light summer meals because they cook relatively quickly and feel lighter than many other dals.

Whole moong dal ">Whole moong dal has a firmer texture, earthy flavour, and slightly nutty taste due to the outer skin. Yellow moong dal">Yellow moong dal feels softer and smoother after cooking, making it suitable for creamy dals and lighter preparations. The green outer layer in whole moong dal also increases fibre content, giving it a darker colour and slightly heavier texture compared to yellow moong dal.

Feature

Whole Moong Dal

Yellow Moong Dal

Appearance

Green outer skin with whole bean

Yellow split lentil without skin

Texture After Cooking

Slightly firm and grainy

Soft and smooth

Taste Profile

Earthy and nutty

Mild and delicate

Fibre Content

Higher due to outer skin

Lower after skin removal

Protein Content

High

High

Digestibility

Moderate

Easier to digest

Cooking Time

Longer

Faster

Best Used In

Salads, sprouts, curries

Khichdi, soups, creamy dals

Water Absorption

Lower

Higher

Colour

Green

Yellow

Summer Suitability

Good for fibre-rich meals

Suitable for lighter meals

Bloating Possibility

Slightly higher for sensitive digestion

Lower

Popular Cooking Style

Sprouted or boiled

Pressure cooked or blended

Texture in Dishes

Chunky and textured

Smooth and creamy

Nutritional Highlight

More fibre and texture

Easier digestion and lighter feel

Prep Time: 15 minutes soaking

Cook Time: 30–35 minutes

Servings: 2–3 servings

Calories: 210 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Earthy and nutty

Nutrition: High fibre and protein

Difficulty: Easy to moderate

Whole Moong Dal Curry with Earthy Flavour And Fibre-Rich Texture

Whole moong dal creates a slightly chunky curry with earthy flavour and rich texture. The outer green skin helps maintain structure after cooking, making the dish suitable for fibre-rich lunches and balanced summer meals.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole moong dal
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • Salt as needed
  • Coriander leaves for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Wash and soak whole moong dal for 3–4 hours. This helps soften the lentils and improves cooking time while maintaining texture.
  2. Add soaked dal and water to a pressure cooker. Cook for about 5–6 whistles until the lentils become soft but still hold shape slightly.
  3. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds. Add onion, tomato, and ginger-garlic paste. Cook until the mixture becomes soft and aromatic.
  4. Add turmeric powder and salt. Mix the cooked whole moong dal into the pan and simmer for 5–7 minutes so flavours combine properly.
  5. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or light flatbreads for a balanced meal.

Quick Snapshot

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15-20minutes

Servings: 2–3 servings

Calories: 190 calories per serving

Flavour Profile: Mild and soft

Nutrition: Light protein-rich nutrition

Difficulty: Easy

Yellow Moong Dal with Smooth Texture and Light Summer Taste

Yellow moong dal creates a soft and creamy consistency that feels lighter and easier to digest. Its mild flavour works well in simple summer meals and quick homemade lunches.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup yellow moong dal
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 small tomato, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon ghee or oil
  • 1 green chilli, chopped
  • Salt as needed
  • Coriander leaves for garnish

Step-by-Step Instructions

  1. Wash yellow moong dal thoroughly until the water runs clear. Soaking is optional because the split lentils cook quickly.
  2. Add dal, turmeric, tomato, and water into a pressure cooker. Cook for about 3–4 whistles until the dal becomes soft and creamy.
  3. Heat ghee or oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and green chilli. Cook briefly until aromatic without burning the spices.
  4. Add the cooked dal into the tempering and mix properly. Simmer for a few minutes until the consistency becomes smooth and balanced.
  5. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with rice or vegetable sides for a light and easy meal.

Nutritional Comparison of Whole Moong Dal and Yellow Moong Dal

This comparison highlights how whole moong dal contains more fibre due to the outer green skin, while yellow moong dal feels lighter and easier to digest. Both dals provide plant protein, essential minerals, and balanced nutrition">plant protein, essential minerals, and balanced nutrition for everyday meals.

Nutrient

Whole Moong Dal (Per Serving)

Yellow Moong Dal (Per Serving)

Energy

210 calories

190 calories

Protein

14 g

13 g

Carbohydrates

32 g

30 g

Fat

1 g

1 g

Fibre

8 g

4 g

Iron

Moderate

Moderate

Digestibility

Moderate

Easier

Water Content After Cooking

Moderate

Higher

Best Nutritional Highlight

Higher fibre

Easier digestion

FAQs

Which is easier to digest, whole moong dal or yellow moong dal?

Yellow moong dal is generally easier to digest because the outer skin has been removed. Its softer texture also makes it suitable for lighter meals and simple recipes.

Does whole moong dal contain more fibre than yellow moong dal?

Whole moong dal contains more fibre because the green outer layer remains intact. This helps provide a slightly firmer texture and slower digestion.

Which moong dal is better for summer meals?

Yellow moong dal is commonly preferred for summer because it feels lighter and cooks quickly. Whole moong dal also works well in salads and sprouts for fibre-rich meals.

 
health
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipes / Whole Moong vs Yellow Moong Dal Explained Through Texture, Cooking Style, Fibre And Everyday Eating Habits
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.