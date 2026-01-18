Moong Dal Dhokla: A Steamed Low-Calorie Breakfast Fermented To Perfection For Weight Loss

Cold mornings often call for breakfasts that are light yet filling, especially for those trying to manage weight without skipping meals. Moong dal dhokla fits this requirement well. Made from soaked and ground green gram, it is steamed rather than fried, making it suitable for winter routines where digestion tends to slow down. Moong Dal Dhokla (Freepik)

Moong dal has been used in Indian kitchens for centuries, valued for its balance of protein and easy digestibility. Fermentation has long been part of traditional cooking practices, not only to improve taste but also to make foods gentler on the stomach. In dhokla, fermentation allows moong dal to turn airy and soft without adding extra fat.

Moong dal dhokla provides plant-based protein that helps manage hunger and supports muscle strength. Protein becomes especially important in winter, as the body needs more energy to stay active and warm. The steaming process keeps calories low while preserving nutrients, making it suitable for weight-focused diets.

Fermented foods like dhokla also support digestion by improving nutrient absorption. This can be helpful during colder months, when heavier meals may cause discomfort. Moong dal’s natural fibre further supports gut health, keeping meals satisfying without feeling heavy.

Moong dal dhokla works well as a breakfast or mid-morning meal, paired with light chutneys or eaten plain. Its soft texture, balanced nutrition, and simple preparation reflect how traditional foods continue to meet modern needs, offering warmth, nourishment, and practicality throughout winter and beyond.

Moong Dal Dhokla Recipe for a Light, Fermented Winter Breakfast Moong dal dhokla is a smart winter breakfast choice for those focusing on light eating and weight control. Steamed and naturally fermented, it feels filling without heaviness. The soft texture, mild flavour, and protein-rich base make it suitable for cold mornings when digestion needs gentle support.

Ingredients (Serves 2–3) Yellow moong dal (split, skinless) – 1 cup

Water – for soaking and grinding

Ginger paste – 1 teaspoon

Green chilli paste – ½ teaspoon

Turmeric powder – ¼ teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Fruit salt (eno) – 1 teaspoon

Oil – 1 teaspoon (for greasing) For tempering (optional) Oil – 1 teaspoon

Mustard seeds – ½ teaspoon

Curry leaves – 6–8

Sesame seeds – ½ teaspoon Instructions Wash and soak moong dal for 6–8 hours. Grind soaked dal with minimal water into a smooth batter. Cover and ferment in a warm place for 8–10 hours. Add ginger, green chilli, turmeric, and salt to the batter. Just before steaming, mix in the fruit salt gently. Pour batter into a greased steaming tray. Steam for 15–18 minutes until a knife comes out clean. Cool slightly and cut into pieces. Prepare the tempering and pour it over the dhokla, if using. Serve warm with green chutney or plain. FAQs Is moong dal dhokla suitable for weight loss? Yes, it is steamed, low in calories, and high in protein, making it suitable for weight management.

2. Can moong dal dhokla be eaten in winter?

Yes, its warm, steamed texture and fermented batter make it easy to digest during colder months.

3. How often can moong dal dhokla be included in meals?

It can be eaten three to four times a week as a breakfast or light meal option.