World Chocolate Day 2023: 5 mouth-watering chocolate recipes that will leave you craving more

World Chocolate Day 2023: Celebrate the sweetness that unites cultures and brings joy to people all around the globe on World Chocolate Day. Every year, on July 7th, chocolate enthusiasts and confectionery lovers come together to pay homage to this beloved treat. This special day allows us to appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship behind chocolate-making, while also savouring the delicious pleasures it offers. So, mark your calendar and join in the worldwide celebration of World Chocolate Day, where chocolate becomes a universal language that brings smiles and happiness to people from every corner of the world.

This delectable day is a heavenly excuse to immerse ourselves in the irresistible world of cocoa, indulging in mouthwatering treats that will satisfy even the most insatiable sweet tooth.(Chef Deepak Kumar)

Discover the irresistible recipes that will make this celebration a true chocolate lover's dream come true. Get your apron on, grab your favourite chocolate bars, and let's get started! (Also read: Happy World Chocolate Day 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with your friends and family )

Irresistible Chocolate Recipes to Delight Your Taste Buds

Classic Chocolate Fondant

(Recipe by Chef Deepak Kumar, Seven Eleven Club & Hotels)

This luscious dessert is a perfect balance of rich, molten chocolate and a delicate, cake-like exterior. (Chef Deepak Kumar)

Ingredients:

4 ounces (113 grams) dark chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup powdered sugar

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

Optional: cocoa powder or powdered sugar for dusting

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Grease and lightly flour individual ramekins or molds.

2. In a heatproof bowl, melt the dark chocolate and butter together over a pot of simmering water, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, eggs, egg yolks, and vanilla extract until well combined.

4. Gradually pour the egg mixture into the melted chocolate, whisking continuously.

5. Add the all-purpose flour and salt to the mixture, and gently fold until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.

6. Divide the batter evenly among the prepared ramekins or moulds, filling them about 3/4 full.

7. Place the ramekins on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for about 10-12 minutes. The edges should be set, but the centre should still be soft and slightly jiggly.

8. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let the fondants cool for a minute or two.

9. Carefully invert each ramekin onto a serving plate, gently tap the bottom, and lift the ramekin to release the fondant. The centre should be gooey and flow out.

10. Dust with cocoa powder or powdered sugar, and serve immediately.

11. Enjoy the warm and indulgent chocolate fondants!

Note: The baking time may vary depending on your oven and the size of the ramekins. It's important to keep an eye on them to achieve the desired gooey centre.

2. Cherry Berry Chocolate Whipped

(Recipe by Chef Deepak Kumar, Seven Eleven Club & Hotels)

This recipe is a celebration of summer, bringing together the vibrant sweetness of cherries and berries with the decadence of smooth, whipped chocolate. (Chef Deepak Kumar)

Ingredients:

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup dark chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup cherries, pitted and halved

1/2 cup mixed berries (such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract.

2. Using an electric mixer, beat the mixture on medium-high speed until soft peaks form.

3. Melt the dark chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl or using a double boiler.

4. Gradually add the melted chocolate to the whipped cream mixture, beating continuously until well combined and stiff peaks form.

5. Gently fold in the halved cherries and mixed berries, reserving a few for garnishing.

6. Spoon the cherry berry chocolate whipped dessert into serving glasses or bowls.

7. Garnish with the reserved berries on top.

8. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour to chill and set.

9. Serve the chilled dessert and enjoy the creamy, fruity, and chocolatey goodness!

Note: You can adjust the sweetness by adding more or less powdered sugar according to your taste preference. Feel free to experiment with different types of berries or add other toppings like shaved chocolate or chopped nuts for extra flavour and texture.

3. Dark Chocolate Pudding with Melted Cream

(Recipe by Chef Deepak Kumar, Seven Eleven Club & Hotels)

This recipe takes the classic pudding to a new level, infusing it with the intense flavours of dark chocolate and the nostalgic charm of malted cream. (Chef Deepak Kumar)

Ingredients:

2 cups whole milk

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 ounces dark chocolate, chopped

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Ingredients for Malted Cream:

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons malted milk powder

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method:

1. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the milk, sugar, cocoa powder, cornstarch, and salt until well combined.

2. Place the saucepan over medium heat and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture begins to thicken and bubble.

3. Reduce the heat to low and add the chopped dark chocolate. Stir continuously until the chocolate is fully melted and the pudding is smooth and thickened.

4. Remove the saucepan from heat and stir in the vanilla extract.

5. Transfer the pudding to individual serving bowls or ramekins.

6. Cover the surface of each pudding with plastic wrap to prevent skin from forming.

7. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until the pudding is chilled and set.

Instructions for Malted Cream:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the heavy cream, malted milk powder, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract.

2. Using an electric mixer, beat the mixture on medium-high speed until soft peaks form.

3. Serve the dark chocolate pudding with a dollop of malted cream on top.

4. Optionally, you can garnish with grated dark chocolate or cocoa powder. Enjoy the luscious and rich combination of dark chocolate pudding and malted cream!

4. Chocolate Karanji

(Recipe by Chef Deepak Kumar, Seven Eleven Club & Hotels)

This traditional sweet treat takes the beloved Karanji, a deep-fried pastry filled with a sweet stuffing, and infuses it with a heavenly chocolate twist. (Chef Deepak Kumar)

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

Water, as needed

For the filling:

1 cup grated dark chocolate

1/2 cup desiccated coconut

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, pistachios)

Oil, for deep frying

For sealing:

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Water, as needed

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour and ghee. Mix well until the ghee is evenly incorporated into the flour.

2. Gradually add water and knead the dough until it is smooth and firm.

3. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for about 15-20 minutes.

4. In a separate bowl, mix grated dark chocolate, desiccated coconut, powdered sugar, cardamom powder, and chopped nuts to prepare the filling.

5. Divide the dough into small portions and roll each portion into a thin circle.

6. Place a spoonful of the chocolate filling in the centre of each dough circle.

7. Fold the dough over the filling and seal the edges by pressing them together.

8. To make the sealing paste, mix all-purpose flour with water to form a thick paste.

9. Take a little of the sealing paste and apply it on the edges of the folded dough to secure the seal.

10. Trim off any excess dough using a cutter or knife to give it a neat shape.

11. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.

12. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadai over medium heat.

13. Carefully slide the filled karanjis into the hot oil and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy.

14. Remove the fried karanjis from the oil and drain them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

15. Allow them to cool before serving. Enjoy the delicious and decadent Chocolate Karanjis!

5. Eggless Chocolate Mousse

(Recipe by Prajit P Kumar, Jr. Sous Chef Bakery, The Ashok)

Creamy and luxurious, this eggless chocolate mousse is a velvety-smooth dessert that will melt in your mouth, leaving you in pure chocolate bliss. (Chef Prajit P Kumar)

Ingredients:

For Ganache

Dark chocolate - 250 Gms

Cooking Cream – 125 Ml

For the Mousse

Heavy whipping cream – 250 Ml

Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

Method:

1. Crush the chocolate into small pieces. In a saucepan, heat the cream on medium heat and then simmer until you see bubbles around.

2. Pour the cream over the chocolate, making sure all the chocolate is covered. Set aside for 5 minutes.

3. Later whisk the chocolate and cream well until get a smooth creamy texture.

4. Set aside and cool at room temperature.

5. Add Vanilla essence to the whipping cream and whip the cream well, until it forms soft peaks.

6. Now add the cooled ganache and whip well until it forms a creamy piping texture.

7. Keep it refrigerated for 2 - 3 hours in the refrigerator.

8. Put the mixture in a piping bag and pipe out in a shot glass.

9. Garnish with chocolate chips, curls or nuts or even whipped cream with cherry and serve.

