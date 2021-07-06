Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / World Chocolate Day: Check out this spicy hot chocolate to warm your soul
recipe

World Chocolate Day: Check out this spicy hot chocolate to warm your soul

Check out Chef Ranveer Brar's spicy take on the humble hot chocolate using chillis, cinnamon the sweetness of the rich chocolate gets cut down by the subtle spiciness of the chilli and the aroma of the cinnamon. Here's the recipe:
By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 01:54 PM IST
Hot Chocolate(Unsplash)

World Chocolate Day is observed annually around the globe on July 7 and on this day people enjoy the deliciousness of chocolate without any of the guilt. On this day there are no holds and one can indulge in chocolates, flavoured syrups, hot chocolate, cakes, pastries and much more all in the name of World Chocolate Day.

Hot chocolate is one of the most comforting drinks ever, the warmth and richness of the chocolatey liquid sliding down one's gullet is the ultimate feeling of warmth and feeling at home, however this recipe by celebrated chef Ranveer Brar takes that warmth of hot chocolate to spicy new heights.

Check out Chef Ranveer Brar's spicy take on the humble hot chocolate using chillis, cinnamon the sweetness of the rich chocolate gets cut down by the subtle spiciness of the chilli and the aroma of the cinnamon. Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup milk

¼ fresh cream

1 fresh red chillies, chopped

½ tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

A pinch salt

3 tbsp Hershey’s Cocoa Powder

For garnish

Half a cup of whipped cream

1 tbsp Hershey’s cocoa powder

1 stick cinnamon

sugar – a quarter cup

Method

Step 1

In a saucepan add milk, fresh cream, red chilli and bring it to a boil.

Step 2

Strain it in a bowl. Add cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder, salt, cocoa powder and mix will.

Step 3

Pour it in serving glass and garnish with whipped cream, cocoa powder, cinnamon stick. You can add sprinkles, marshmallows, crackers, absolutely anything that pleases you and enjoy this delicious beverage with your loved ones.

(Recipe courtesy Chef Ranveer Brar)

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens

Singapore PM wears turban during Gurudwara inauguration. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP