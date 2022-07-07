World Chocolate Day: Resistance is futile...
As American actor Mariska Hargitay once said, “Chocolate is the first luxury. It has so many things wrapped up in it – the deliciousness in the moment, childhood memories, and that grin-inducing feeling of getting a reward for being good!”
What makes it everyone’s favourite is not just its taste but also its versatility. So, forget worrying about calories and indulge in some chocolaty goodness:
CHOCOLATE FUDGE
Ingredients:
350 gm chopped chocolate
400 gm condensed milk
2 tbsp melted salted butter
1/4 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Procedure:
- Transfer the chopped chocolate into a heat-proof bowl and melt it completely using microwave or a double-boiler.
- Once the chocolate is completely melted, add the condensed milk and butter to it.
- Mix it all using a spatula. After it comes together, add the walnuts.
- Transfer the mix to a properly lined 6x6 inches square pan and let it set in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours.
- Once it sets, take the fudge out of the pan and cut it into equal pieces using a sharp knife.
- Dust some cocoa powder on top and your chocolate fudge is ready to serve.
- By Rachita Seth, founder-owner, SugarPlum by Rachita
CHOCOLATE BLOOD BATH
Ingredients:
Chocolate brownie
Chocolate sponge
Hot chocolate sauce
Chocolate mousse
Chocolate ice cream
Gooey chocolate
Whipped cream, chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce and nuts for garnish
Procedure:
- Place the brownie, sponge and hot chocolate sauce in the serving tub (or bowl) and heat it in the microwave.
- Top it off with chocolate mousse, chocolate ice cream and gooey chocolate.
- Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce and nuts, and serve.
- By Shamsul Wahid, group executive chef, Impresario Handmade Restaurants
CRUNCHY CHOCOLATE BISCOFF MILKSHAKE
Ingredients:
1 cup full-fat milk
1 tbsp Biscoff spread
2 Biscoff cookies
50 gm dark chocolate
1 cup ice cubes
Procedure:
- Chop the dark chocolate.
- Heat the milk and pour it over the chopped chocolate and let it rest for one minute.
- Stir to combine and allow it to cool fully.
- Add the chocolate milk and rest of the ingredients into a blender and blend on high for 30 seconds to a minute.
- Pour into a glass of your choice. Top it with some more chocolate and Biscoff spread and serve chilled.
- By Jasreen Kaur, co-founder, Chandigarh Bakery
SALTED CARAMEL BON BON
Ingredients:
500 gm Callebaut milk chocolate
150 gm cream
10 gm butter
100 gm sugar
4 gm sea salt
20 gm cocoa butter
3-4 gm metallic dust
Procedure:
- Take a saucepan, add sugar and caramelise it on a medium flame.
- Once it’s caramelised, add cream and mix it well. Add 200gm milk chocolate to this mixture.
- When the mixture comes to room temperature, add soft butter and sea salt. Mix well.
- Melt 300gm milk chocolate and temper it.
- Take a chocolate mould, coat it with metallic dust and cocoa butter with an airbrush and rest it until dry.
- Pour the tempered chocolate into the mould and remove the excess. Rest it until the chocolate sets.
- Add the salted caramel ganache to it with a piping bag.
- Pour melted chocolate into it and clear all the excess.
- Rest it for 3 to 4 hours then remove from the mould.
- By Rahul Chahar, pastry chef, Vivanta
CHOCOLATE CAKE
Ingredients:
1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1 1/2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
2 cup white granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 cup milk
1/2 cup vegetable oil
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup boiling water
Procedure:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease round pan with butter and line the base with parchment paper.
- Sift together the flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in sugar. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla extract.
- Whisk well to combine until lump free. Pour boiling water into the batter. Mix well.
- Pour the batter into the cake pan and bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Let it cool completely. Add chocolate buttercream frosting/ganache/marshmallow fluff or any other frosting of your choice and serve.
- By Niloufer S, a home baker