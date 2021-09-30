World Coffee Day: Flaunt your barista skills at home with these unique recipes

Ahead of the World Coffee Day, we sat down to ponder that the best thing about coffee is that there is no specific recipe of brewing it, whether hot or cold, bitter or sweet, viscous or sloppy. A luscious cup of coffee is not just a beverage, it is a conversation starter, it fuels energy into the most slothful people, keeps students awake while studying for exams, fixes bad mood and infuses novel ideas upon a sip.

If you are a coffee connoisseur like us, we're sure you would love to try unique recipes of brewing coffee at home to flaunt your barista skills. Why buy a fancy coffee from the café when you can treat your friends and colleagues to homemade Mint & Vanilla Coldbrew, Orange Iced Coffee or Dolce Chocolate Latte?

Check out their recipes below and thank us later:

1. Mint & Vanilla Coldbrew

Coldbrew can be offered to guests in any season and best is you can be creative to make this caffeinated beverage with simple ingredients, more healthy and refreshing.

Mint & Vanilla Coldbrew (Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Ingredients:

150ml Coldbrew (Any medium or light roast coffee)

2-4 Mint leafs

30ml Vanillla Syrup

6-8 Ice cubes

Method:

Place mint leafs in the bottom of a glass and muddle mint with a muddler. Add Vanilla Syrup but if you don't have vanilla syrup, you can use 20gm of brown (raw) sugar and mix it well.

Add all the ice cubes into glass and pour coldbrew over it. Your refreshing café style coldbrew is ready. Stir it well before you serve to the guests.

2. Orange Iced Coffee

Sweet and tangy flavoured coffees have always been our favourite. The tartness of the orange and subtle sweetness of sugar definitely adds a nice tang to what is originally dubbed with freshly brewed medium roast coffee.

Orange Iced Coffee (Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Ingredients:

150ml Brewed coffee (French press/Chemex)

One medium size orange

20ml Sugar syrup

6-8 Ice cubes

Method:

Brew your coffee, strain it and cool it down. Make a juice of half orange and pour it into a glass. Fill glass with ice cubes and pour brewed coffee over it.

Add sugar syrup and ask the guests to stir it up before they sip it. You might have seen this as a trend of lemonade iced coffee but this is with more Indian twist as we want our coffee sweeter.

3. Dolce Chocolate Latte

Delicious, easy, café style latte recipe with lots of chocolate and cream is surely a perfect after-food beverage!

Dolce Chocolate Latte (Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Ingredients:

30ml Espresso (Moka Pot coffee)

60ml Milk

60ml cream

20gm White chocolate

10ml Vanilla Syrup (optional)

Method:

In a medium size pan, heat milk, cream, white chocolate and espresso until the chocolate is melted by stirring occasionally. Add Vanilla Syrup and make it hot as per desired drinking temperature.

Pour into coffee mugs and top it with some grated white chocolate. If you want to make it completely vegan, replace milk with almond milk and cream with soy cream.

Also, if you don’t have espresso maker or moka pot at home, try whipping it up with South Indian filter decoction.

(Recipes: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India)

Benefits:

Orange juice is an excellent source of Vitamin C which supports our immune system and may be effective in fighting against the common cold. It is nutritious and high in antioxidants and micronutrients like folate, potassium, magnesium, fibre, beta-carotene and flavonoids.

It keep the skin hydrated and its colourful plant pigments called carotenoids may help maintain a youthful glow apart from boosting hair growth and reducing hair loss. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and other antioxidants that can help reduce weight.

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

Apart from lifting up your mood in a jiffy or being a mood enhancer, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease courtesy its cocoa content. It has several other health benefits like being aphrodisiac and helping protect your skin against the sun by acting as a sunscreen.

