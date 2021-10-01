World Coffee Day recipe: Whip up no-bake Choco-Pie Tiramisu with Espresso Coffee

When sweet cravings kick in, all we need is a no-bake recipe that can serve our need immediately by using just a few ingredients to satisfy our hunger, anytime and that is why this recipe of no-bake Choco-Pie Tiramisu with Espresso Coffee is currently the apple of our eyes. Looking for a quick and easy-to-make desserts and snacks for small home gatherings around festive celebrations?

Search no further as we got you sorted this World Coffee Day 2021 with a recipe of mouthwatering no-bake Choco-Pie Tiramisu with Espresso Coffee, which is the life of all parties. Check out the recipe below and thank us later:

Ingredients:

A 12 pack of Chocopie

Ingredients for Espresso:

3 tbsp Coffee powder

1 cup water

Ingredients for Cream Cheese:

2 cup Cream cheese

1 cup icing sugar

2 cup Whipped cream

Ingredients for Chocolate Ganache:

1 cup chocolate

1 tbsp whipped cream

1 tbsp butter

Ingredients for topping:

¼ cup Cocoa powder

Method:

Make some strong Espresso Coffee in a kettle. Take 1 cup whipped cream in a bowl. Whip the cream till stiff peaks are formed. Take 1 cup cream cheese in a bowl (soften it out).

Now add sweetened whipped cream in the same cup of cheese cream (fold both the items gently). Take some chocolate pieces in a bowl, add butter to it after that add whipped cream in it – carefully melt the 3 items while stirring.

Now let’s start making the Tiramisu. In a deep tray, go on arranging espresso soaked choco-pies in rows. Pour melted chocolate ganache over this and spread out evenly, filling all the gaps too.

Spread the cream cheese layer using a cake palette knife. Again, start arranging the second layer of espresso soaked choco-pies. One more time, spread the second cream cheese layer using a cake palette knife.

Using a piping bag and your favourite tip, make frosting peaks on the top. Using a sift, make cocoa dust snow over it to cover the peaks on the top layer. Chill in the fridge for an hour, and voila!

Your ooey gooey choco-pie tiramisu is ready to be devoured!

(Recipe: Orion)

Benefits:

From lowering the risk of developing depression to dramatically reducing suicide risk, coffee got it all sorted. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of both liver and colorectal cancer as a few studies showed that those who drank 4–5 cups of coffee per day had a 15% lower risk of colorectal cancer and a 40% lower risk of liver cancer.

Drinking coffee before sleeping for a short period of time affects adenosine, a chemical that promotes sleep and increases brain’s capacity to receive caffeine. Before taking a 15–20 minutes nap, not before bed though, experts propose consuming caffeine right before falling asleep.

An 18 studies review on 457,922 people revealed that each daily cup of coffee was associated with a 7% reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. Coffee drinkers enjoy even a lower risk of premature death, as per a 20-year study which revealed that individuals with type 2 diabetes, who drank coffee, had a 30% lower risk of death and a few other studies found that consuming the beverage was linked with a 26% decreased risk of death in women and a 20% reduced risk of death in men, over 18–24 years.

Apart from lifting up your mood in a jiffy or being a mood enhancer, chocolates’ reputation is rising for having antioxidant effects and reducing risk factors for heart disease courtesy its cocoa content. It has several other health benefits like being aphrodisiac and helping protect your skin against the sun by acting as a sunscreen.

Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood. The unsweetened cacao powder is a source of magnesium and other minerals and lacks the high-calorie cocoa butter or sugars found in garden-variety chocolate.

