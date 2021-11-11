World Diabetes Day recipe: Diabetic friendly Italian Salad with Roman Tomatoes

November 14 is annually marked as World Diabetes Day to raise awareness of diabetes as a global public health issue and what needs to be done, collectively and individually, for better prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition. Since the theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 is access to diabetes care, we decided to mark it by incorporating and sharing a healthy diet recipe.

With this thought in mind, we set out in a quest for a recipe that comprehends ingredients which are diabetic friendly and landed with a drool-worthy and easy to make recipe of Italian Salad with Roman Tomatoes. Check out its scrumptious recipe below to enjoy unique gastronomy with added health benefits.

Ingredients for marinating tomatoes:

500 gms tomatoes

250 ml extra virgin olive oil

50 gms whole garlic pods

5 gms thyme

5 gms flat parsley

5 gms basil leaves

1 tbsp demerara sugar

As required Sea salt

Ingredients for wild pesto:

10 gms aragulla lettuce

5 gms basil leaves

15 ml extra virgin olive oil

5 gms pine nuts

10gms parmesan cheese

5 gms garlic

Ice cubes

Ingredients for white balsamic glaze:

1 cup white balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

2tbsp sesame seed oil

Method:

Cut the tomatoes into thick slices. In a container add all the above ingredients olive oil, garlic pods, fresh thyme, flat parsley, torn basil, sugar and sea salt. Immerse the tomatoes in the above mixture overnight to absorb flavour.

For White balsamic glaze: Combine ingredients in a small nonstick saucepan. Cook, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until mixture is the consistency of honey and reduced to about 1/3 cup, about 25 minutes.

Method for wild pesto:

Blanch the aragulla and basil leaves for 10 seconds in boiling water and restore in ice water quickly to retain colour. In a mixer bowl add blanched leaves, pine nuts, parmesan cheese, garlic, olive oil and ice cubes.

Give a pulse in the mixer for desired consistency add salt only when required to increase the shelf life.

Method for assembling the salad:

On a clean plate add a piece of lettuce place a ring mould over it add few slices of marinated tomatoes, spread the pesto and tomatoes layer by layer till the desired quantity.

Demould the ring add the whole burratta cheese on top of tomatoes drizzle the balsamic glaze over it and garnish with fresh thyme and oregano leaves.

Benefits:

Tomatoes can help protect your cells from damage as they are loaded with lycopene which gives them a bright red colour and protects them from the ultraviolet rays of the sun and additionally helps immune function while preventing some types of cancer. Tomatoes are rich in potassium which helps in lowering the elevated blood pressure in the body and thereby preventing cardiovascular diseases.

They also have vitamins B and E and other nutrients along with anti-inflammatory properties and thus, can be really beneficial for overall heart and brain health. They are a low GI food and an excellent food for diabetics and also are considered a non-starchy vegetable in meal planning for diabetes which means that the amount of naturally occurring sugar is minimal in a serving.

