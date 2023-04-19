World Liver Day 2023: 6 amazing recipes to reverse fatty liver

Fatty liver has become a growing cause of concern due to the increasingly inactive lifestyle we all are leading and indulging in comfort food in between the meals - thus eating more than our body requires. While our liver needs some amount of fat to carry on its operations, more than 5% of fat weight could be deadly. Around 40% of Indians have non-alcoholic fatty liver but most of them remain unaware due to lack of symptoms in initial stages. Continuing with the unhealthy habits could worsen liver health to the extent that it can cause life threatening health conditions like cirrhosis on cancer. Fatty liver can be reversible until it is too advanced to cure. (Also read: World Liver Day 2023: Signs of fatty liver on your face, eyes and skin)

"Fatty liver is completely reversible for a long time. Only once the damage transforms into actual physical scarring and cirrhosis, does the damage become irreversible. Nearly 40% of Indians have some or the other Non-Alcoholic fatty liver stage today. The key reason for such high numbers is quite simple really. It’s our lifestyle. We are eating more than ever before, our food is more processed than ever before, we are seated most of the day, our sleep schedules are not in sync with our circadian rhythm anymore, and we are putting in more toxins through pollution, chemical-laden body products, food additives and more. All of this coupled with the increased prevalence of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and dyslipidaemia have come together to cause this alarming rise in fatty liver," says Khushboo Jain Tibrewala.

On the occasion of World Liver Day, Khushboo Jain Tibrewala has launched Fatty Liver Guide, a guide with all the information for better liver health. Here are 6 recipes that can help you reverse fatty liver.

1. Moong Dal Idli

Moong Dal Idli

Idli is traditionally made using rice and black gram. The grains are soaked, ground into a paste, and then kept for fermentation for 8-10 hours. This traditional recipe itself is quite nourishing. However, for those of us who are trying to curb our carbohydrate intake, this version of the recipe is a great choice.

The overnight soaking and fermentation improve the nutritional content as well as the bioavailability of the nutrients present in the dals. Also, legumes are notorious for their lectin content (anti-nutrients). However, the processing in this recipe will reduce their lectin content considerably, making it easy to digest as well as richer in protein content.

Serves: 4 | Lunch, Dinner

Ingredients

1 cup Moong Dal

1/3 cup Urad Dal

Salt, to taste

Ghee

Method:

- Wash and soak the dals separately for 12 hours.

- During this time change the water once.

- Grind the two dals separately and then mix.

- Mix in salt.

- Keep them to ferment for 8-10 hours.

- Steam them in an Idli maker.

- Once done, rub some ghee on the hot Idlis, remove it from the Idli maker, and serve.

2. Raw Garlic Chutney

This recipe is one of the simplest, quickest and most delicious ways of eating garlic. It goes really well with dhokla, rice, idli, etc.

Ingredients

8-10 cloves Garlic

1 tsp Red Chilli Powder

1 tsp Filtered Groundnut Oil

Method:

- Peel and crush raw garlic in a mortar and pestle.

- Add chilli powder and continue grinding.

- Once it becomes a fine paste, transfer the paste to a serving bowl and mix in the oil.

- The chutney is ready to use.

3. Antioxidant salad

Antioxidant salad

Ingredients

Fistful of Baby Spinach

Fistful of Arugula

1/2 cup Steamed Beetroot

1/2 cup Roasted Pumpkin

1/2 cup Cucumber

1/4 cup Pickled Onions

1/4 cup Crushed Walnuts

1/2 cup boiled Chickpeas

Dressing:

1 tbsp Olive Oil

3 tbsp Balsamic Vinegar

Salt

Pepper

Basil leaves

Method:

- Toss everything together and your salad is ready.

4. Liver-friendly green chutney

This chutney is good for the entire family. Coriander, celery, garlic, curry leaves and ginger provide nutrients that support natural detoxification processes of the liver. Sesame is a great source of calcium. The herbs all provide lots of iron. Amla, as well know, is the best source of Vitamin C.

Ginger is anti-inflammatory and stimulates the release of gastric juices in the stomach. Kala namak is a digestive. Chillies boost metabolism. Long story short, this recipe is like a multinutrient supplement but tasty and unprocessed.

Ingredients

1 small bunch Coriander leaves, with stalks

Handful of Mint Leaves

Handful of Curry Leaves

3 tbsp Sesame seeds, soaked overnight

2-3 stalks Celery leaves

Lime juice or 3 Amla or Raw Mango

1 inch pc of Ginger

3-4 cloves of Garlic

Kala namak

2-3 green chillies

Method:

- Soak the sesame seeds overnight.

- Cut amla into small wedges.

- Blend everything together, you can add a little water for consistency.

- Adjust the taste for salt, spicy and tangy.

- Keep this in an airtight container and finish within 3-4 days. If you can make it fresh daily, then that will be the best.

5. Detox Khichdi

Detox Khichdi

Ingredients

White Rice - 1 fistful per person

Moong Dal - 2 fistfuls per person

Chopped Greens (spinach, radish, carrot tops, beet greens, cauliflower greens,

fenugreek, malabar spinach, amaranth leaves) - 1 cup per person

Grated Cucurbit Vegetable (bottle gourd, ridge gourd, pumpkin, ash gourd,

baby watermelon, zucchini, snake gourd, butternut squash) - 1 cup

Garlic - 2 gloves

Ginger - 1-inch PC

Clove - 1

Black Peppercorn -2

Salt

Haldi

Water - 1/2 cup per person, approx

Grated Coconut - 1 tbsp per person

Coriander leaves - 1 tbsp per person

Ghee - 11 tsp per person

Method

- Soak the rice and dal mix for 6-8 hours.

- In a stock pot, place all the ingredients except coconut, coriander and ghee.

- Once everything starts boiling vigorously, slow the flame, cover the pot and let this simmer for about 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

- Once the rice and dal are cooked thoroughly, switch the flame, cover the pot and let this sit for a few minutes.

- While eating, top the khichdi with ghee, grated coconut and coriander leaves.

- Eat this with the Green Chutney mentioned above.

6. Mulethi Tea

Ingredients

Mulethi Root - 2 cm pc

Fennel Seeds - 1 tsp

Ginger - 1 inch

Water - 500 ml

Method:

- Boil all the ingredients in water, on a medium flame for 3-4 minutes.

- Strain and drink