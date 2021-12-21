Yearender 2021: Feta Pasta featured in Google's trending food list, here's how you can make it at home

While we stayed inside our homes to fight the spread of Covid-19 this year, there were many things that people searched on Google. As we spent more time inside our homes, cooking became a favourite pastime for many as they bonded with their families over it. And if we believe Google's recently-released annual 'Year In Search' report, netizens had some interesting food-related searches. Moreover, offbeat and viral dishes held the Top 10 positions in the trending recipe list. And Feta Pasta is one of them.

The baked version of Feta Pasta was probably this year's most viral food moment, and rightly so. This low-effort pasta recipe, made with tomato and cheese, is for lazy food lovers - what's not to love in that description? This pasta dish became a phenomenon online. Food influencers shared their recipes on TikTok and Instagram. So, we rounded up the perfect recipe for you if feta pasta intrigued you too. You can easily whip up this dish in the comfort of your home and enjoy it in the chilly weather while wrapped up in a blanket. The recipe mentioned below is by Chef Yumna, who shared it on her Instagram profile @feelgoodfoodie.

Bake Feta Pasta

Ingredients:

8 ounces of boiled pasta

2 pints cherry tomatoes

8-ounce block feta cheese

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 garlic cloves minced

1/4 cup packed chopped fresh basil plus more for serving

Method:

Mix the tomatoes, salt, pepper and olive oil in a baking dish. Add a block of feta cheese in the middle and drizzle some olive oil and ground pepper on top of it. Then, bake the ingredients inside the oven at 400 degrees for 35 minutes. Once baked, take out the dish and add basil and garlic. Mix everything together to form a creamy sauce. Add the boiled pasta and some pasta water to it. Combine everything, garnish with basil and serve.

So, are you ready to experience a burst of flavours in your mouth?

