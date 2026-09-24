This zero-waste carrot beetroot tikki recipe by Sanjeev Kapoor uses all parts of veggies and is perfect for snacking

Zero-waste cooking uses every part of an ingredient to eliminate food waste. However, many recipes on the internet promise to utilise every part of an ingredient, but fall short of that promise, leaving you with waste which you did not want to create in the first place. However, with the carrot beetroot tikki recipe shared by Sanjeev Kapoor, you can be sure that no part goes to waste.

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Zero-waste carrot beetroot tikki recipe

On September 20, the chef posted a detailed recipe to make zero-waste carrot beetroot tikki that is not only delicious but also nutritious. Sharing the recipe on his website, the chef wrote, “An excellent example of zero waste cooking. No part of the carrots or beetroots is thrown away. When they are mixed with boiled and mashed potatoes and simple aromatics, the result is simply irresistible tikkis.”

Here's how you can make this dish at home:

Ingredients

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{{^usCountry}} ⦿ 2 medium carrots {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ 2 medium carrots {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ 2 medium beetroots

⦿ 2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

⦿ Salt to taste

⦿ 1½ teaspoons of garam masala powder

⦿ 2 teaspoons of ginger-green chilli paste

⦿ 1½ cups of fresh breadcrumbs

⦿ Oil for shallow frying

⦿ Tomato ketchup to serve

Beetroot and carrot tikki by chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

Method

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Step 1: Fill a bowl with water. To it, add carrots and beetroots and wash them thoroughly. Drain and cut the vegetables into big chunks.

Step 2: Pass these vegetables through a juicer, collect the juice in one jar and the residue in another. You can serve the juice or store it for later use. Now, transfer the residue into a bowl.

Step 3: To it, add potatoes, salt, garam masala powder, ginger-green chilli paste, and fresh breadcrumbs. Combine everything well, and your mixture for tikki is ready.

Step 4: Divide the mixture into equal portions and roll into balls. Flatten each ball to make tikkis.

Step 5: Heat sufficient oil in a shallow non-stick pan, place the tikkis in it and shallow-fry, turning sides, till evenly golden brown and crisp on both sides. Drain on absorbent paper.

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Step 6: Arrange the beetroot and carrot tikki on a serving platter and serve hot with tomato ketchup. You can also serve them with green chutney or any condiment of your choice.

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