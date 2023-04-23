12 signs of a healthy partner you should look for in a relationship

Having a healthy partner is essential for a happy and fulfilling relationship. When both partners are emotionally and mentally healthy, they can work together to build a strong and supportive partnership. A healthy partner will also respect your boundaries, communicate effectively, and make an effort to understand your needs and desires. It's important to note that no one is perfect, and a healthy relationship requires effort and commitment from both partners. However, there are certain traits and behaviours that healthy partners tend to exhibit more often than not. By understanding these signs, you can identify a healthy partner and build a lasting relationship based on mutual respect, trust, and love. (Also read: 8 signs your partner is emotionally abusing you )

"A healthy relationship can be difficult to work towards if you have never experienced or witnessed healthy relationship dynamics. Educating yourself on what healthy actually looks like is crucial because it gives you a blueprint for what to look for in a partner and what traits to develop within yourself," says, Erica Turner, Relationship Therapist and Dating Coach. She further shared some of the signs of a healthy partner in her recent Instagram post.

Signs of a healthy partner:

1. They attempt to resolve conflict directly, they do not avoid problems in the relationship.

2. They cope with emotions by processing their thoughts and feelings, not blaming them for how they feel.

3. They communicate directly when they have an issue or concern instead of assuming that you should "just know" how they feel and what they need.

4. They show genuine interest in your thoughts and emotions. They are considerate of how you feel.

5. They are emotionally available, they can be vulnerable to share how they are feeling and encourage you to do the same.

6. They can control their impulses instead of being reactive, they do not make you responsible for managing their mood.

7. They set boundaries to communicate their preferences and what makes them feel safe and comfortable. If they need space, they can communicate this need directly, they don't just disappear for days at a time.

8. They do not get mad at you for bringing up your problems or concerns about the relationship, they don't brush you off, they are willing to have a conversation and listen to you.

9. Can function independently, not dependent on you to take care of their needs and emotions.

10. They display a balance of asking you for what you need while also taking accountability for meeting their needs on their own.

11. They know that true intimacy requires difficult conversations that may be uncomfortable. They want you to share your feelings, they don't want you to hold everything in just to "keep the peace".

12. They can respect your thoughts and opinions, even if they don't agree. They do not try to convince you of your beliefs.