37, divorced IITian demands ‘virgin Brahmin bride under 30’ from matchmaker. Internet says ‘the audacity is astounding’

The arranged marriage market in India is bizarre, as families and even those looking for their potential partners come up with the most insane demands. One such story shared by Oendrila Kapoor, a matchmaker and dating coach, has sparked a conversation on social media.

He’s 37 and divorced, and yet he wants a woman with no past. (Representative)

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On April 20, Oendrila recalled an instance where a 37-year-old divorced man approached her matchmaking platform to help him find a partner who was younger than 30 years old, a Brahmin, had no previous partners or dating experience, and was a virgin. The story shocked her and led to her dating platform rejecting his profile. Here's what happened.

37, divorced, and an IITian with outdated demands

Oendrila shared that the 37-year-old divorced man was an IITian and worked as a director with a billion-dollar company. However, his criteria for selecting a bride were as outdated as his elite degree. Sharing the story with her followers, she divulged, “He's 37, divorced, an IITian, and he told me he wants someone under 30, never been married, in fact, never even been in a relationship, and she should be a Brahmin.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to Oendrila, he also said he prefers someone with a zero body count, and he said all of this with a straight face. Upon listening to his requests, the matchmaker called them absurd. She even inquired about his reason for such demands. To which, the man quoted a research. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Oendrila, he also said he prefers someone with a zero body count, and he said all of this with a straight face. Upon listening to his requests, the matchmaker called them absurd. She even inquired about his reason for such demands. To which, the man quoted a research. {{/usCountry}}

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He shared that there is apparently some research suggesting that the more partners a woman has had, the more directly proportional her chances of being unfaithful in the future are, and that's why he's asking for such a thing. However, Oendrila pointed out that by this logic, the same reasoning must apply to him, as he was married before.

However, he countered, saying he was a man and it wasn't a fair comparison, highlighting his male privilege, hollow masculine pride, and misogyny.

Oendrila, then, noted that though a woman under 30, someone who's a Brahmin and a virgin may exist, she probably belongs to a pretty conservative and traditional family who will probably not accept a 37-year-old divorced man.

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To this, the man boasted that he was getting proposals from such a woman. However, he approached her because he didn't trust matrimonial platforms due to scams and frauds, and needed someone to vet and verify these profiles for him.

Dumbfounded by his explanation, Oendrila never took on the man as a client and blasted him by saying, “Hey, I don't think the scams and the fraud are happening with you. I think you are the one who's going to scam these women with your orthodox, traditional, and patriarchal mindset and your absolutely unrealistic criteria.”

How did the internet react?

Though there were several misogynistic comments from trolls and men calling the man's choice should be ‘respected’, and Oendrila as a matchmaker should have listened to his ‘demands as a service provider’, many were outraged.

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One Instagram user commented, “Divorced people should look for other Divorced people, period.” Another said, “Biggest culprits are found at the top.” Someone else commented, “The audacity is astounding.” Another wrote, “Look at the comments from other men. No wonder the male loneliness epidemic is increasing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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