5 communication reminders for successful relationships

Healthy partnership requires effective communication, which is a crucial component of all relationships. Every relationship has its ups and downs, but having a good communication style can help you deal with disagreements and forge a stronger, healthier relationship. In a relationship, communication enables you to express to the other person your feelings and requirements. Communicating not only enables you to get what you need, but it also strengthens the bond between you and your partner. Connecting and meeting your partner's needs through verbal, written, and physical means is what communication is all about. Understanding your partner's perspective, providing support, and letting them know you're there for them are all important. There are some important communication reminders that can help your relationship to grow. (Also read: Relationship tips: 6 healthy relationship habits of happy couples )

Certified life and relationship coach, Alexandra, shared five important communication reminders for a happy and healthy relationship in her recent Instagram post.

1. To reduce misunderstandings

If you're having a conversation with your partner and you for example ask them to be more supportive, clarify what that means for you. Don't assume you have the same definition of what "support" means.

2. To feel like a team

If you want to increase your chances of feeling like a strong team & finding a middle ground despite differences, validate your partner's perspective first. Validating doesn't mean you agree with them. It means acknowledging that their experience is allowed to be real because we each perceive situations from our own lenses.

3. To de-excalate tension

Hold yourself accountable for how you're showing up in conversations. You can't control your partner but your actions can positively influence a situation.

4. To create a safe space

Listen to understand not respond. If your partner feels heard, you're creating a safe space and they're more likely to open up to you without that, your conversations will lead to dead-ends. Feeling safe and understood is fundamental if you want to build a healthy, stable relationship.

5. To acknowledge your partner

Acknowledge your partner for sharing their side of things. Acknowledgement neutralizes, defuses, deactivates and reduces the effect of jealousy and envy. Showing your partner appreciation and acknowledgement is vital to any relationship.

