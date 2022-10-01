Relationship tips: 6 healthy relationship habits of happy couples

Relationships are very fragile and need constant efforts and attention to keep it growing and flourishing. Happiness in relationship does not occur by accident. Healthy couples work wisely at building and maintaining their love. Forming healthy habits are crucial to a relationship since they not only help a couple become more intimate but also helps to strengthen the bond between partners. Keeping habits helps couples build strong, enduring relationships that get stronger every day. Couple habits support a healthy relationship by giving the couple security, maintaining closeness, and deepening the bond. Keep these habits fresh and exciting by changing the small routines instead of continuing them for eternity. (Also read: 7 tips to bring excitement back into your long-term relationship )

Amber Dalsin, Psychologist and Couple Therapist says, " Many times you often find yourself confused about why you are unhappy in your relationship. If you have, then it’s likely because each little problem isn’t that bad. Yet, each little problem adds up and it’s death by 1000 papercuts. Deep down you know these little arguments are creating stress on the relationship and it’s slowly creating a disconnection between you. Imagine if you had a partner who could handle your upsets without getting upset themselves. Consider how you would feel if your emotions were acknowledged in your conversations, and you felt truly seen and heard. Imagine if you had a partner who could listen to you with compassion." She further suggested six healthy habits for happy couples in her recent Instagram post.

Use strategy to foster deep love, maintain peace and feel confident you are compatible.

Before starting your day apart, do a quick two-minute check-in. A check-in provides the opportunity to build our emotional intimacy and express ourselves more authentically to ourselves, and our partners. This activity will help promote more meaningful engagement with your partner.

At the end of your days, spend 20 minutes catching each other up on your days. Share about your day, and experience and just simply talk about all the emotions that you were bottling up since the morning. This will strengthen your bond as well as will make you feel happy and light-hearted.

Express positive and kind words to your partner. Instead of hiding your feelings let your emotions talk. Be transparent with each other no matter how bad or good you are feeling. Expressing yourself in a relationship is very important.

Engage in at least five minutes of safe and loving physical touch over the day.

If unable to address a bump in the road, schedule a time when the issue can be addressed. Make an actual appointment with each other. If you live together, put the cell phones on vibrate, put the kids to bed, and let voicemail pick up your calls. Go to a favourite cafe you both like or a park, and sit calmly and talk about your issues. Communication is key to a happy and healthy relationship.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter