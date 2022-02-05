Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / 5 myths about relationships that create resentment: Expert offers tips
relationships

5 myths about relationships that create resentment: Expert offers tips

Are myths about relationships burdening you with a lot of expectations from your partner? it's time to re-learn.
5 myths about relationships that create resentment: Expert offers tips(Shutterstock)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 01:48 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Love relationships come with their own set of rules. When two people get their hearts dependent on each other, it often creates a lot of expectations from the other partner – failing to fulfill each of the expectations create problems in the relationships.

These expectations often grow from the fact that people are exposed to a lot of myths that surround relationships. Nicole LePera, Psychologist, who goes by the name The Holistic Psychologist on Instagram is known for sharing helpful tips on relationships that help people to create a safe space for their partner to flourish, both mentally and emotionally.

ALSO READ: Want a healthy, long-lasting relationship with your partner? Experts share tips

Nicole LePera shared a set of relationships myths on her Instagram profile, a day back, and spoke about the need of re-learning the ideas of relationships to create a healthy one. Take a look:

Divorce or breakups term the relationship as failed

We often think that divorce or breaking up from a relationship means that it was a failure. However, Nicole said that separating ways and hence, coming to the conclusion of ending a human relationship is a common human experience.

RELATED STORIES

Meant-to-be relations are easy

Relationships need constant work, based on honest communication, vulnerability, curiosity and self-compassion. To create a safe space for the relationship to mutually evolve, we need constant work and the commitment to make it work.

Partners are always expected to know what the other person is feeling

Communication is the key to a healthy relationship. In order to let the partner know what we are feeling, it is important to communicate the same in clear words, so as to not burden the other person with expectations.

Partners should always team up together

Bringing different perspectives to a relationship is a healthy way to go. Disagreements are natural between two people in a relationship, and that is not unhealthy.

Top Mobile Deals

The ultimate goal is to stay together

We often believe that people who are in long-tern relationships are in a healthy one. However, longevity has nothing to do with emotional connection.

These myths often set up false expectations in a relationship, which further leads to resentment. It is time to re-learn the process of relationships so as to create a mutual healthy space for both of the partners to evolve.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
relationship
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP