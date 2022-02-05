5 myths about relationships that create resentment: Expert offers tips

Love relationships come with their own set of rules. When two people get their hearts dependent on each other, it often creates a lot of expectations from the other partner – failing to fulfill each of the expectations create problems in the relationships.

These expectations often grow from the fact that people are exposed to a lot of myths that surround relationships. Nicole LePera, Psychologist, who goes by the name The Holistic Psychologist on Instagram is known for sharing helpful tips on relationships that help people to create a safe space for their partner to flourish, both mentally and emotionally.

Nicole LePera shared a set of relationships myths on her Instagram profile, a day back, and spoke about the need of re-learning the ideas of relationships to create a healthy one. Take a look:

Divorce or breakups term the relationship as failed

We often think that divorce or breaking up from a relationship means that it was a failure. However, Nicole said that separating ways and hence, coming to the conclusion of ending a human relationship is a common human experience.

Meant-to-be relations are easy

Relationships need constant work, based on honest communication, vulnerability, curiosity and self-compassion. To create a safe space for the relationship to mutually evolve, we need constant work and the commitment to make it work.

Partners are always expected to know what the other person is feeling

Communication is the key to a healthy relationship. In order to let the partner know what we are feeling, it is important to communicate the same in clear words, so as to not burden the other person with expectations.

Partners should always team up together

Bringing different perspectives to a relationship is a healthy way to go. Disagreements are natural between two people in a relationship, and that is not unhealthy.

The ultimate goal is to stay together

We often believe that people who are in long-tern relationships are in a healthy one. However, longevity has nothing to do with emotional connection.

These myths often set up false expectations in a relationship, which further leads to resentment. It is time to re-learn the process of relationships so as to create a mutual healthy space for both of the partners to evolve.

