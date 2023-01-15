5 signs of emotional maturity in relationships

Emotional maturity is a crucial aspect of any relationship, whether it be romantic, platonic, or professional. Emotional maturity means having the self-awareness and self-control to understand your emotions and manage them in an effective manner. Emotional maturity is about our ability to manage our emotions when we are stressed or in conflict situations with a partner or other people. Emotionally mature individuals are able to communicate effectively, handle conflict in a constructive way, empathize with their partner and take responsibility for their actions and feelings. Having emotional maturity in a relationship can lead to greater understanding and deeper connections between partners. (Also read: Habits to break to have a successful relationship )

Licensed Therapist and Educator, Dr. Ketam Hamdan, suggested five signs of emotional maturity in relationships in her recent Instagram post.

1. Easy to talk to

Emotionally mature people are able to talk to people with different viewpoints. They can engage "with" people and not hold closed-minded beliefs. They tend to not be judgmental and remain open to hearing other's views

2. Accepts feelings

An emotionally mature person will acknowledge their feelings, talk about them, and identify what can be done. Focuses on addressing things and not on holding grudges or being passive-aggressive.

3. Takes ownership

An emotionally mature person is able to own up to their own mistakes and not blame others. This takes a level of self-honesty and acceptance. They focus on self-awareness of wounds and learn to understand and ask for their needs.

4. Doesn't overreact

Emotionally mature people do get mad but do not blow things out of proportion. They have internal confidence they can figure things out. And will be able to effectively deal with situations or problems.

5. Flexible

When things do not go as planned, an emotionally mature person is able to come up with alternative plans. They focus on solutions, not on complaining. They adapt to situations and realize that flexibility is necessary for happiness.

Therefore, emotional maturity is a vital component of any successful relationship and by cultivating emotional maturity in ourselves and our relationships, we can foster healthier, more fulfilling connections with those around us. Emotional maturity can be developed and improved through self-reflection and therapy.

