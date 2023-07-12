Achieving a balance between work and personal life requires implementing a system that supports a harmonious coexistence of these two aspects but often, we get caught up in a whirlwind of activities, forgetting to truly live and enjoy life. While it is important to focus on our professional endeavors, we should also establish a purpose for how we lead our personal lives as many individuals find themselves stuck in a monotonous routine, devoid of true enjoyment, which can result in significant mental distress such as stress and anxiety.

5 simple strategies for managing stress and maintaining work-life balance (Photo by Malte Helmhold on Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, a potential solution to this imbalance lies in the practice of spirituality. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, he suggested 5 simple strategies for managing stress and maintaining work-life balance:

Caring for your physical well-being is crucial for accomplishing tasks efficiently. Physical health directly influences mental well-being, productivity, and creativity, regardless of your field of work. A strong and healthy body also promotes positive thoughts, leading to a more peaceful existence. Yoga asanas, or physical postures, can play a pivotal role in achieving these goals. They strengthen the body, increase flexibility, improve stamina, and boost immunity. Whether you choose yoga or other forms of exercise like walking, running, or swimming, it is essential to prioritize your physical health. Cultivating mindfulness with your thoughts is essential for a peaceful existence. Our own thinking often disrupts our mental peace. To cultivate mindfulness, it is crucial to compartmentalize work life and personal life. Avoid thinking about personal affairs while working and vice versa. By doing so, you can work productively and enjoy your personal life without disturbances. Emotional strength is developed through spiritual practices. While it is impossible to avoid difficulties in life, spirituality helps build patience and faith. With faith, you can face challenges and work towards a brighter future while appreciating the beauty of life. Spiritual practices also teach us acceptance of circumstances and the importance of letting go of what does not serve us. Respecting and treating everyone with humility is an integral part of spirituality. Often, we become so self-absorbed that we forget to show respect where it is due. Through spiritual teachings, we learn lessons in humility and gratitude. Cultivating gratitude opens doors to opportunities that contribute to personal growth and realizing our highest potential. Striving for perfection is important regardless of the tasks we undertake. It is essential to complete what we start and avoid doing things half-heartedly. Seeking perfection in our endeavors propels us towards our goals and dreams. Just as in childhood exams, even if an answer was not entirely correct, having pleasing and perfect handwriting would earn minimum marks. On the other hand, if an answer was accurate but the handwriting was illegible, marks could be lost. Therefore, in any task we undertake, whether it's cooking, painting, or any other endeavor, strive to accomplish it to the best of your ability. This approach brings a harmonious balance to everything we do and helps us manage both work and personal life comfortably.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He concluded, “Achieving work-life balance requires implementing strategies that support a harmonious coexistence of personal and professional aspects. Prioritising physical well-being, cultivating mindfulness, developing emotional strength, practicing humility and respect, and striving for perfection contribute to a more balanced and fulfilling life. By incorporating spiritual practices into our daily lives, we can navigate the challenges and demands of work while nurturing our personal lives with care and satisfaction.”