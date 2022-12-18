7 ideas for fun winter dates to heat up your love life

Dates are important in any relationship as provide quality time, improve communication and strengthen your bond. It might be difficult to plan the ideal date, especially in the winter when the days are shorter and the weather is dreadful. Although the cold might be terrible, it need not have an adverse effect on your love life. Sure, the evenings are longer, but that only means more opportunities to get creative with your partner. When temperatures drop, there's no better time to cuddle up with your significant other and ignite some romance. We have listed out some fun ideas for your perfect winter date.

(Also read: Relationship tips: 7 things to remember for healthier dating)

1. Get warm drinks and stroll a holiday market

Grab your special someone and head to a nearby local festival market for a romantic stroll that will leave you both feeling in awe. If you're walking, remember to carry a warm beverage. And if it's too chilly outside, by all means, search for museums that provide car tours. It is also an excellent option for people who don’t drink alcohol.

2. Stay in for a movie night

Is there anything better than watching a wonderful movie while cuddling up with your special someone? Don't simply put on the same old boring movie and call it a night! Date night should be something special. Choose a theme with your partner, then organise a meal around it to give it meaning. With a little extra effort, Netflix and chill will actually feel special again.

3. Go on a winter hike

It's probably time for you and your significant other to get back outside in the fresh air if you both feel the consequences of a sedentary winter lifestyle. You may both get your pulse circulating while admiring the incredibly lovely backdrop of a winter wonderland by going for a trek in the woods or a nearby park.

4. Couple game night

One of the finest kinds of dates is one when you both put down your phones and enjoy some tech-free time apart. A simple way to do this is with a couple's game night. You'll be surprised by how much you enjoy each other's company with just a deck of cards or a pile of board games, whether you want to keep it private or have a number of people around.

5. Cook a meal together

Working together while cooking fosters a sense of "we're in this togetherness." This demonstrates your concern for one another and reinforces the idea that the two of you are a team. Therefore, put on your matching aprons and get messy as you work together to complete a cooking task. The collaborative effort as well as the delectable supper will pay off.

6. Wine taste at a local winery

When it's freezing outside, wine keeps us warm, and when it seems like we haven't seen the sun in weeks, wine revives our cheeks' colour. Having said that, if enjoying wine at home seems more like a regular habit than a special occasion, we advise you to visit a nearby winery and pick up some tips while you sip for a brand-new shared experience.

7. Light a bonfire

Light a bonfire together in your backyard and hang some string lights, roast some s'mores, and cuddle up under a soft blanket are all essential ingredients for a beautiful date night.

