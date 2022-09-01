7 signs you should consider saying no: Expert suggests

In relationships, sometimes we come across crossroads where we do not know if we should say yes or no for a situation. It can be anything related to the other person in the relationship. And, even though our heart says to say no to the situation, we often come under the pressure of the person and the situation and end up saying a yes. To immediately regret later, sometimes saying yes to something can cause resentment and difficulties in a relationship. Addressing this issue, Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders noted down seven signs which denote that we should be strict with ourselves and say no when we feel like. “If you struggle with sharing your needs or limitations (aka boundaries) take these cautionary qualifiers as the moments in which you need to start pushing yourself to be more assertive,” read an excerpt of her post.

Take a look at the signs listed by Emily H Sanders which denote that we should say no:

Energy, time, resources: Agreeing to a situation often demands that we have the adequate time, energy and the resources to jump on the bandwagon. In case, we do not have the same, we should consider saying no to it.

Values: The situation should always align with the values that we believe and alide by. In case, it does not, we should consider saying no to it.

Right person: In case we feel that we are not the right person fit for the situation, we should say no and make space for a more appropriate person for it.

Experiences: In case of déjà vu situations where we have been through a similar situation and it didn’t go well with us, we should consider saying no this time.

Boundaries: We should also hold certain boundaries and urge people to respect the same.

Priorities: We should sort our priorities and keep up with it. In case we need to let down a person or another important situation if we say yes to the current one, we should not do it.

For granted: We often feel taken for granted in situations, and if the current situation make us feel the same, we should find a way out of it.