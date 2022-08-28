Reminders about adult relationships: Therapist suggests

Relationships make up for most of our mental and physical health. It also affects the way we are emotional about people and things. Healthy relationships give us the window to become better versions of ourselves, while unhealthy and toxic relationships pull us back and put us in the dark zone of trauma. While we navigate through life and the nuances of relationships, it is importance to engage in healthy spaces in order to create the safe place for our emotions to grow and thrive. In her recent Instagram post, marriage and relationship therapist and author Nedra Glover Tawwab addressed this and wrote, “Be intentional about your relationships because they impact how you see yourself and your emotional and mental health.” She further noted down six reminders that we should follow in case of adult relationships:

Family: We know we cannot choose the family we have, but we can always decide whom to keep in our lives and whom to not contact. We should always do this filtering in order to keep pour mental and emotional health safe.

Expectations: we often choose others before us and hence, our needs and wants end up staying subdued and silent. However, the healthy way is to be vocal about the expectations we have and urge people to follow it.

Saving the relationship: In order to save a relationship, efforts and work needs to be from both the ends. In case we are only putting in effort, the relationship can still get doomed.

Boundaries: Boundaries are healthy and should be respected. In case we have boundaries, we should tell people about it and ask them to respect the same.

Silence: Silence, for most times, is not a healthy way to go. In case we are having problems and traumas, we should learn to speak about them and seek solutions.

Second chance: Giving second chance in a relationship is a normal thing. However, we should make sure that the person has undergone a healthy change and will not show the same tendency again.