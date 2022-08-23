Relationship expert on why it's hard to talk to some people

While you may doubt your interpersonal skills when you talk to them and struggle to make healthy or satisfying conversations with them, it is okay to stop making efforts with some people if they aren't willing to give you a safe space to converse. People who are so full of themselves that they do not register your presence or aren't willing to listen to what you are saying are not worth wasting your time on. (Also read: 6 activities to improve interpersonal intelligence in children)

Then there are people who become extremely defensive while talking due to their own insecurities and are busy clarifying themselves instead of making a fruitful conversation also fall in the same category - difficult to talk to. There are egotists who make everything about themselves, even when you are talking about yourself. Some people are so competitive that instead of talking, they start arguing and you just don't feel secure with them.

Nedra Glover Tawwab, Therapist, Author, NYT Bestselling Author, Relationship & Boundaries Expert in her recent Instagram post talks about reasons why we may find it hard to talk to some people:

- They become defensive: People with insecurities have a tendency to justify their actions and it can be difficult to converse with them.

- They make everything about them: These people must be especially kept at distance.

- They one-up your stories: If the conversation is about you, it's uncomfortable to listen to people saying how they did better in a particular situation.

- They share your business with others: Some people have a tendency to gossip and share your secrets with others which is not a good thing

- They aren't good listeners: Talking to a wall in this case can be more satisfying.

- They tell you what to do instead of listening: Unsolicited advice can spoil the fun of a fulfilling conversation

- They give bad advice: If they aren't your well-wishers, there is no need to pour out your heart to them.

- They become combative

- They assume they know what's best

