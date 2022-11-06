A therapist’s guide to teaching age-appropriate chores to kids

Parenting can be tricky at times. While parents ensure to give the best of the best to their children as they grow up, it is important to balance everything with lessons that involve the children learning important values and responsibilities. Contributing to the family, in however small help, can be a first of many for the children to know that responsibilities are meant to be shared. This also further helps them in learning things that can help them in navigating life without anyone’s help in the later stages of life. Dr Jazmine McCoy, Psychologist, who is known for sharing important insights related to parenting and childhood care on her Instagram profile on a regular basis, addressed the importance of teaching age-appropriate chores to kids. She further shared a few tips:

Start small: Every kid is unique and may take their own time to get used to it. So, it is important to start small and teach them to be consistent in helping out.

Toddlers and preschoolers: For kids aged between 2-3 years, it is important to learn how to put their own toys in the stack and throw the trash away, as a way of helping their parents.

Preschoolers: Including all that they have learnt as toddlers, they should also learn how to make a small sandwich for themselves and clean the dinner table. Also, they can help their parents in cleaning the room.

School aged: Cooking on the stove and putting the groceries together and washing mirrors are some of the chores that children aged between 7-11 years of age can do.

Preteens and teens: Children aged above 12 years can help their parents with folding clothes, walking the dogs and performing duties for their pets, babysitting their younger siblings and washing the car. They can also help their parents with other chores, under supervision.

