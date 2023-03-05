Accepting body issues as a teenager and tips to work through it

Body issues can be a difficult aspect of life for many teenagers where during adolescence, our bodies are going through significant changes, which can lead to self-doubt, insecurity and low self-esteem. These feelings can be particularly acute when it comes to skin care, with many teenagers feeling self-conscious about blemishes, acne and other skin imperfections.

However, accepting body issues as a teenager is a vital step in building a positive self-image and with the help of clean skincare products, you can work through these issues and build a more positive relationship with your body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prasanna Vasanadu, Facilitator, Parent Educator and Founder of Tikitoro, suggested, “The first step in accepting your body issues as a teenager is to acknowledge that these feelings are perfectly normal. Nearly everyone experiences self-doubt and insecurity during their teenage years. However, it's essential to remember that everyone's body is unique and that what you see as an imperfection may be something that someone else admires.”

According to her, one of the best ways to work through body issues is to focus on self-care. She said, “This can take many forms, but a crucial aspect of self-care is taking care of your skin. Using clean skincare products can be an essential part of building a positive relationship with your body. Clean skincare products are those made with natural ingredients and free from harmful chemicals that can damage your skin or contribute to health issues. Clean skincare products are particularly useful for teenagers who are struggling with body issues, as they can help you feel more confident and in control of your appearance. Using clean skincare products can also be an excellent opportunity to practice self-care and give yourself some much-needed time to focus on your body and well-being.”

Prasanna Vasanadu recommended, “Another way to work through body issues is to practice self-acceptance. This means learning to love your body, imperfections and all. A useful exercise to help with self-acceptance is to make a list of all the things you like about yourself. This can be anything from your sense of humor to your creativity or your athleticism. By focusing on the positive aspects of yourself, you can build a more positive self-image. It's also essential to remember that your body is constantly changing, and imperfections that you see now may disappear over time. Practicing patience and self-acceptance can help you feel more comfortable in your skin and build a more positive relationship with your body.”

She concluded, “Accepting body issues as a teenager is a vital step in building a positive self-image. Clean skincare products can be an essential tool in helping you work through these issues and feel more confident in your appearance. Remember that self-care and self-acceptance are also essential in building a positive relationship with your body. By practicing these habits, you can learn to love yourself, imperfections and all and build a more positive relationship with your body.”

