Away from home during the festive season? Psychiatrist explains how it can affect mental health

The festive season is when people usually feel the most homesick. They are emotionally charged times, as they are often associated with belonging, shared rituals, family connections and a sense of continuity.

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“When people are away from home during the season, the contrast between how they expect to feel and how they actually feel can intensify loneliness,” shared Dr Hamza Hussain with HT Lifestyle. “This is particularly relevant for students, young professionals, migrants and individuals living away from their families.”

He went on to elaborate on how being away from home affects mental health in the festive season, which is presented as follows.

How loneliness affects individuals during the festive season

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Hussain pointed out that loneliness is not about being physically alone; it is the feeling of being disconnected from meaningful relationships. Someone can be surrounded by colleagues or friends and still experience loneliness if they feel emotionally distant from the people who matter most to them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Hussain pointed out that loneliness is not about being physically alone; it is the feeling of being disconnected from meaningful relationships. Someone can be surrounded by colleagues or friends and still experience loneliness if they feel emotionally distant from the people who matter most to them. {{/usCountry}}

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Seeing social media posts of other people enjoying themselves with their families can increase the feeling of loneliness, shares Dr Hussain.

“Festive periods can amplify this feeling through comparison,” stated the psychiatrist. “Seeing photographs and videos of family gatherings on media may create the impression that everyone else is celebrating happily while one is missing out. This can trigger sadness, homesickness, irritability or a sense of exclusion.”

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However, Dr Hussain shared that feeling lonely during a festival does not automatically indicate a health disorder. The concern arises when loneliness becomes persistent and begins affecting sleep, appetite, concentration, motivation or everyday functioning.

“Some individuals may withdraw socially, increase their alcohol consumption, or spend time online to avoid uncomfortable emotions. These patterns deserve attention, particularly when distress continues beyond the period,” he cautioned.

Steps to take to reduce loneliness

Maintaining connections can help reduce loneliness if an individual is staying away from home during the festive season.

“A planned video call with family, sharing a meal with friends, participating in celebrations, or creating personal rituals can provide emotional continuity,” shared Dr Hussain. “It is also important to avoid pressuring oneself to feel cheerful simply because it's a festival.”

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Being away from home does not mean being disconnected from a sense of belonging, noted the psychiatrist. “The aim is not to eliminate every feeling of loneliness but to acknowledge it, remain connected to people, and build meaningful experiences wherever one is,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Hamza Hussain is the head of the Department of Mental Health at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.