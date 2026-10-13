Raising a child in a stressful household? Psychologist shares how parental stress can affect children

For many individuals, becoming a parent is one of life’s greatest joys. However, life as a parent is not always rainbows and butterflies. Parents have to juggle multiple roles and responsibilities, trying to give their kids a happy life while supporting their own personal and professional goals.

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Parenthood comes with an unspoken pressure to get things right, because we are often made to believe that good parents should always know what is best, shared psychologist Rima Bhandekar with HT Lifestyle. Over time, the pressure to do everything right can become constant, affecting both parents and children.

How parental stress affects children Bhandekar explained that when parents are always stressed, they cannot provide children with the attention and support they need. This leaves an imprint on the growing mind, which can manifest in different ways.

In the words of the psychologist, “When parents are under constant stress, they may find it difficult to give their children the emotional attention and reassurance they need, even when they want to. Children pick up on this, and it can show in different ways. Some may become withdrawn or insecure, while others may become irritable, aggressive or struggle to manage their daily routines, emotions and schoolwork.”

The psychologist pointed out that it does not mean that a stressed parent will automatically harm their child. “What matters is recognising the signs of stress early and taking steps to manage it,” she stated.