In a relationship, constant and equal effort should be put in by the partners to create a healthy space for growth, intimacy, emotions and understanding. When we end up creating a pattern of toxic behavior, it can affect the relationship and slowly wreck it to a breakup. Be it not validating the needs of the partner or not making healthy changes in our behavior patterns or carrying the traumas and triggers and allowing them to affect the relationship, there are multiple ways to wreck a relationship. Relationship Coach Marlena Tillhon addressed this and shared a few ways by which we can wreck a relationship – we should be mindful to not allow such behavior patterns to become a habit.

Behaviors that can wreck a relationship: Relationship Coach explains(pixabay)

No healing: None of us are unlucky in love – we just do not take up the necessary patterns of healing. Hence, we keep looking for people who do not match our patterns and end up having a heartbreak.

Blaming: We may keep blaming our past partners for ending the past relationship without introspecting and understanding the contributions we have had in that relationship.

Ignoring red flags: In the initial days of a relationship, we may ignore the red flags, the issues and the toxic behavior patterns as we get crazy about them and attach ourselves emotionally.

Stopping self-care: We often stop doing self-care and stop spending time with our family and friends and immerse ourselves completely with the other person. This robs us of our individuality.

Not setting boundaries: We end up not having boundaries with our partners – hence, when we feel something is wrong, we are not able to stand up for ourselves.

Walking on eggshells: We keep being hypervigilant on their moods, and walk on eggshells around them, instead of calling them out for their toxic behavior patterns.

Expect them to understand: Instead of making clear and honest conversations, we always expect them to understand wat we need and how we feel.

