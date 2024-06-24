Beyond the bedroom: How sexual intimacy can influence overall relationship harmony

A relationship is built on connection, trust, communication, intimacy and loyalty. Every relationship demands physical, sexual and emotional intimacy to strengthen ties. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, psychiatrist Dr. Rashi Agarwal, spoke about the honeymoon phase in a relationship. She mentioned how in the initial phase, people dream of a great time together. It can lead to investment of more time and energy in knowing each other. Physical intimacy develops at this stage, more than emotional connection. With time, in healthy relationships, the connection gets stronger, but with challenges in physical intimacy, the dynamics of a relationship may change, or rather, suffer. With time, in healthy relationships, the connection gets stronger, but with challenges in physical intimacy, the dynamics of a relationship may change or suffer. (Unsplash)

Dip in sexual intimacy and closeness can shake the foundations of a relationship, disrupting overall relationship harmony. Here's how:

Physical intimacy as a bond:

Physical intimacy indicates formation of a bond. In a relationship, people explore intimacy for the long term to get to know each other better and explore the dynamics of their relationship.

Physical intimacy alleviates relationship stress:

With age and time, in a relationship, physical intimacy becomes a crucial thing. However, when devoid of it, a relationship can start to show symptoms of stress, such as frustration and resentment. This can further lead to doubts about the loyalty of the partner.

How sexual dysfunction can shake the foundations of a relationship?

Dr. Rashi Agarwal mentioned that usually when people stay in sexual dysfunctional relationships, they start to develop frustration and resentment against their partners. This further affects their emotional and romantic connections. It has been observed that young couples pay more attention to addressing sexual dysfunction in their relationship - working on mending things and communicating for betterment.

Hence, it is important to explore the dynamics of intimacy in a relationship to develop a stronger bond, based on communication and understanding. This can help in strengthening a relationship, and developing better connections.