There are times when the most beautiful women in the world also feel conscious about their bodies and body insecurity is something that not most of us talk about. But global fashion icon Blake Lively is making a statement loud and clear and telling everyone that you should always feel proud of your body. The Gossip Girl alum, who owns the red carpet whenever she steps on it, recently went down the memory lane and shared a few snippets with her followers on social media.

One of the images that the mother-of-three posted showed her dressed in a gorgeous black outfit. When Blake was invited at the Jimmy Fallon show, she had recently given birth and that is why she felt insecure about her body. The fact that no brand had sample sizes that fit the fashionista at the moment made those insecurities even more concrete. That was not all, she had to make her own outfit by mixing pieces from different brands.

She shared a snip from the same night and talked about how proud she should have felt of her body instead of the insecurity that took over. Blake posted a beautiful picture of herself sitting on a couch with the caption, “I put together a @lanvinofficial shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit. Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many. (sic).”

Blake Lively shares a heartfelt note (Instagram story/ blakelively)

She added, “It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead feeling of proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect. (sic).”

Blake Lively is one of the most well-known fashion icons in the world. She is married to the Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and the couple has three kids together.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter