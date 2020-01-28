Blake Lively stuns in velvet Dolce & Gabbana gown at movie premiere

fashion-and-trends

Blake Lively stunned as she hit the red-carpet for a screening of her new film, The Rhythm Section, in New York City on Monday. The outing marked her first red carpet appearance since she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, welcomed their third child five months ago. The baby girl joined the couple’s other children, 4-year-old son, James Reynolds, and a 2-year-old daughter, Inez Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl star was donned in a black, velvet and strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown, one that complimented her curves very well. She paired the dress with lace-up thigh high black leather stiletto boots by Christian Louboutin, which peeked through the thigh-slit in her dress. Matching the assemble were evening leather gloves that reached her elbow. To complete her look Lively donned mismatched pearl and silver earrings, and multiple chunky chain-link necklaces that also had strings of pearls in them, along with a single emerald stone that gave the whole look a subtle pop of colour.

Lively was donned in a black, velvet and strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown, one that complimented her curves very well. ( Instagram/ couturevision )

The actress while promoting the movie on her social media, shared a snap of herself and her co star Sterling K. Brown showing off her pre-baby body with the caption, “Looking for a good pic of me and @sterlingkbrown but my abs look so good here”,adding to the picture of her lying down, “Dear abs, I miss us.”

Lively was accompanied by co-stars Jude Law and Raza Jaffrey on the red-carpet along with mom Elaine and older sister Robyn, fellow actress and star of the 1989 classic Teen Witch. ( Instagram/ therhythmsectionmovie )

Lively was accompanied by co-stars Jude Law and Raza Jaffrey on the red-carpet along with mom Elaine and older sister Robyn, fellow actress and star of the 1989 classic Teen Witch. The new film The Rhythm Section is set to release on the 31st of January, which features Blake Lively as Stephanie Patrick, an international spy, who seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family. After Patrick, who was also meant to be on the flight, discovers that the crash wasn’t an accident, she embarks on a bloody quest to track down those responsible and get revenge.

Blake had her luscious locks down when exiting the premiere. ( Instagram/ hellodergisi )

Lively was seen exiting the screening, sporting the same leather boots and gloves but switched her velvet dress for a black button-down dress with a floral print, which showed off her fishnet stockings underneath.

