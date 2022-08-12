Dating an introvert? Here are things you must know

Have you fallen head over heels in love with an introvert but still trying to figure them out? Dating an introvert can be full of surprises as they may appear shy or aloof in the beginning but as you begin to know them, they may amaze you with their insights, creativity or even brilliance. Not all introverts can be put in the same category and like all relationships, there are chances things may not work out in the end, but to understand a resered person, one needs to spend a considerable amount of time with them. (Also read: Is your partner ignoring you? Tips to deal with an unresponsive partner)

If you are looking for a long-term relationship, an introvert can be a good choice as they make for loyal and loving partners according to relationship experts. They may not be conversation-starters, but they may have the best things to say. Considering they speak less and think more, they will probably not hurt you and be sensitive to your feelings.

Dr. Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director – Gateway of Healing shares a few things one should know about dating an introvert:

1. They're not necessarily shy

Just because someone is introverted doesn't mean they are shy. In fact, many introverts are quite outgoing and sociable, they just prefer smaller groups or one-on-one interactions.

2. They need time to recharge

If you're dating an introvert, don't take it personally if they need some time alone after a long day or night out. It's not true that introverts don't like people, they just need some time to themselves to recharge.

3. They're great listeners

One of the best things about dating an introvert is that they're usually great listeners. If you need to talk or vent about something, they're more than happy to lend a listening ear.

4. They're deep thinkers

Introverts are often deep thinkers and can be very insightful. If you're looking for someone to have a meaningful conversation with, an introvert is your type.

5. They might not be the life of the party

If you're looking for someone who's always up for a good time, an introvert might not be the one for you. They're not necessarily party-poopers, they just usually prefer quieter activities.

6. They're often creative

Since introverts tend to be deep thinkers, they're often quite creative as well. If you're looking for someone to help you with a project or come up with new ideas, an introvert is your go-to person.

7. They're usually good at reading people

Since introverts are often good listeners and observers, they are usually quite good at reading people. If you need someone to give you honest feedback or help you understand someone better, check with an introvert.

8. They might not be the best at small talk

Since introverts usually prefer deeper conversations, they might not be the best at small talk. If you are looking for someone to make idle chit-chat with, an introvert might not be your type.

9. They're often loyal friends

Introverts often prefer close relationships and tend to be very loyal friends.

10. They make great partners

If you're looking for a deep and meaningful relationship, look no further than an introvert. They might not be the life of the party, but they'll be there for you when you need them the most.

If you keep these things in mind, dating an introvert can be a rich and rewarding experience despite a few challenges, says Dr Tugnait.

