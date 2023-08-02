Difficult conversations to have while dating

A relationship should be a healthy and a happy place for the people involved in it. This also includes having the space to have difficult and uncomfortable conversations to get more clarity on things. When we initially start dating, we may have a lot of questions about where we are in the relationship and if we are exclusive. Creating the space to ask these questions to the partner and also being ready for both types of answers – positive or negative, is a courageous thing to do. Explaining this, Therapist Israa Nasir wrote, "If you ask, you have to be prepared for the best and worst case scenario. Just because you say something in a healthy way doesn’t mean the other person is obligated to agree or will answer in the way you want."

Here are a few difficult conversations that we should have with the partner when we are dating:

Exclusivity: We deserve to know if the relationship is exclusive. Only when we speak about it, will we get more clarity on how things are from both ends. This will enable us to plan further in the future or know how much emotion to invest in this.

Intimacy: Intimacy can be difficult for people, especially in a new relationship. We should create the space in the relationship to be able to open up on our perspectives of intimacy and accept the other person's opinions on the same as well.

Meeting friends: When we start to meet the friends of the partner and vice versa, it helps us to open up avenues in the relationship and understand the person better. But to know if they are comfortable doing the same, we should ask them about it, to get more clarity.

Spending time: While spending time together creates better bond, we should clearly communicate to each other what we would like to enjoy while we spend time – while some like to sit silently and have a calm time together, some may want to go out and do something.

Commitment: In case we would like the other person to be more committed to us, we should not assume them to read our minds – we should clearly state the same in a healthy way.

