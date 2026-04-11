DINK men and loneliness: US man says 'making friends as an adult is already hard but being a DINK makes it harder'

For many adult men, the search for meaningful connection feels like an uphill battle. But for those living the DINK (double income, no kids) lifestyle, that hill can feel like a mountain. Nick D’Errico, who lives in the US, recently sparked a Reddit conversation about the unique social isolation faced by childless men. Also read | DINK couple explains how 'positive this lifestyle feels, especially in India'; Reddit reacts

Is it harder for DINKs to make friends? One man from the US thinks so. Find out what he actually said on Reddit. (Representative picture: Freepik)

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His April 8 post, titled 'Making friendships as an adult man is already hard, being a DINK makes that harder,' has struck a chord with dozens of Redditors navigating the gap between 'craft beer buddies' and 'life-long confidants'.

The struggle for depth

Nick noted that while he and his wife maintain a healthy social circle, there is a distinct divide in how those friendships function. "My wife and I have decent friendships," Nick shared. "Some are old friends... and many are new friends. Some have kids, some don't, and, intentional or not, we do hang with the childless friends more than the ones with kids," he added.

Despite these connections, Nick admitted to a lack of 'meaningful solo male friendships', noting that most male bonds tend to stay on the surface. "The truth is that I do keep in touch, or at least try, but many of those friendships are situational and/or casual," he explained, adding, "For example, we are friends with one couple, and me and the guy can chat all day about craft beer and travel, but the few times I've tried to have a deeper conversation with him, it's petered out."

The 'parent club' vs the outsiders

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{{^usCountry}} A primary hurdle for DINK men is the 'default' bond that parenthood provides. According to Nick, fathers have an immediate, built-in commonality that childless men lack. "My guy friends that do have kids have default common interests with the other dads," Nick observed. "Managing the challenges of being a good father, good husband, etc., gives a baseline to open up to each other... they are all part of that club," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A primary hurdle for DINK men is the 'default' bond that parenthood provides. According to Nick, fathers have an immediate, built-in commonality that childless men lack. "My guy friends that do have kids have default common interests with the other dads," Nick observed. "Managing the challenges of being a good father, good husband, etc., gives a baseline to open up to each other... they are all part of that club," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, those without children often find themselves sidelined as their oldest friends become consumed by the logistics of parenting: “Most of the guys I grew up [with]... are too busy with their kids at soccer practice to give me the proper time of day to talk life s**t. Of course, none of it is intentional or malicious at all, but in my experience, it's a reality.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, those without children often find themselves sidelined as their oldest friends become consumed by the logistics of parenting: “Most of the guys I grew up [with]... are too busy with their kids at soccer practice to give me the proper time of day to talk life s**t. Of course, none of it is intentional or malicious at all, but in my experience, it's a reality.” {{/usCountry}}

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Nick D’Errico’s experience serves as a reminder that even when living 'one's best life', the need for deeper human connection remains a universal challenge. (Reddit)

Navigating the 'odd one out' phase

Commenters on the post echoed Nick’s sentiments, describing a decade-long shift where lifestyles, finances, and locations begin to diverge sharply. One Redditor in his 40s described the pain of seeing long-standing friendships transition into rigid, one-sided schedules: "I still catch up when I can, but it's almost always on their terms, on days / time that suits them and at a location that also works best for them." They added, "That's fine for catch-ups every now and again, but not great for any meaningful relationships."

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However, this 'odd one out' status can lead to new opportunities, albeit initially awkward. The same person noted that his current inner circle consists of 'friends of friends' who were also childless: "Can definitely relate to these new friendships starting off a little awkward, it's always a little strange messaging friends of friends, almost feels like you're going behind your friends' back," he admitted, and added, "But if you click it gets better... that snowballed into meeting other people from those new friends that are also child-free."

A glimmer of hope

While the 30s and 40s are often cited as the 'loneliest' years for DINK men, some remain optimistic that the distance is only temporary. "I think 30s and early 40s are tricky with this whole male friendships thing," another Redditor commented. "I’m holding onto hope that once their children are late teens, that’s when these men will start to see value in maintaining friendships again, just due to them having more time and headspace for it," he added.

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For now, Nick’s experience serves as a reminder that even when living 'one's best life', the need for deeper human connection remains a universal challenge. He concluded, "I know this post can also apply to women, and I know many people are content with their current social connections and/or don't necessarily like being as forthcoming with their emotions as I am. But, knowing all of that, does anyone else have the same or similar struggle?"

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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