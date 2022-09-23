Disha Parmar wishes Rahul Vaidya with adorable pic on his birthday: 'Thankyou for coming into this world for me'

Playback singer Rahul Vaidya is celebrating his 35th birthday on Friday, September 23. The star ringed in the special occasion with his wife and actor, Disha Parmar. They had an at-home celebration, and Disha took to Instagram to drop an adorable wish for Rahul. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor posted a picture from Rahul's birthday party on her social media page and thanked the singer for 'coming into this world for her'. Keep scrolling to see Disha's post for Rahul.

Disha Parmar wishes Rahul Vaidya 'Happy Birthday'

On Friday, Disha Parmar took to Instagram to wish her 'life' and husband, Rahul Vaidya, on the occasion of his 35th birthday. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor shared a picture of herself and Rahul embracing each other while sitting in front of the birthday decor featuring gold and black balloons and an illuminated 35 figure. The couple smiled brightly for the camera. "Thank you for coming into this World. For Me. Happy Birthday, Life! (heart and infinity emoji)," Disha captioned the post. See the photo below. (Also Read: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar celebrate first wedding anniversary with a kiss)

After Disha posted her wish for Rahul, the singer took to the comments section to shower his wife with love. "(heart emojis) I love you," Rahul commented. A few celebrities and the couple's fans also dropped their wishes for Rahul in the comments. Mouni Roy wrote, "Happy birthday Rahul Vaidya lots of love." A fan commented, "Happy birthday dada." Another remarked, "Sending love."

Earlier this year, in July, Rahul and Disha celebrated their first wedding anniversary in London, United Kingdom. Rahul had marked the occasion by penning a heartfelt note for his wife and sharing their loved-up pictures from the holiday. "Happy 1st anniversary my love...1 year has passed by and so fast...I am so blessed to have you as my life partner. Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam, however, cliche it sounds," a part of Rahul's caption read.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. Many celebrities from the television industry attended their wedding festivities.