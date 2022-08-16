Disha Parmar is the 'quintessential 60s heroine' in silk saree, Rahul Vaidya says 'Phir se pyaar ho gaya': See pics

Television actor Disha Parmar and her singer-husband, Rahul Vaidya, always set romantic goals with their adorable chemistry and loved-up posts on social media. Fondly known as Dishul (Disha + Rahul) by their fans, the couple often drops pictures on social media and compliments each other. And recently, Rahul did the same on the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor's new Instagram post, making fans go 'Aww'. It shows Disha channelling her inner 60s heroine for a photoshoot. You will love it too.

On Monday, Disha Parmar posted pictures of herself on Instagram with the caption, "Quintessential 60s Heroine #BornInTheWrongEra." They show the star looking elegant in a rani pink silk saree and matching half-sleeve blouse with a wide neckline. The six yards feature gold brocade embroidery and broad borders. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor styled the traditional outfit with a centre-parted sleek bun adorned with gajra, shimmering earrings, matching bracelets, a choker necklace, a dainty bindi, and glam makeup. Check out Disha's photos below. (Also Read: Disha Parmar in black saree proves she knows how to ace Indian wear, Rahul Vaidya hearts new pics: See inside)

Disha's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers, including her husband, Rahul Vaidya. He took to the comments section and wrote, "Haaaayyyeeeeee [heart emoji] phirse pyaar ho gaya [heart emojis] (Alas, I fell in love again)." Many fans reacted to his compliment. One user wrote, "Aww," and another said, "God protect you both from evil eyes. Stay happy always."

Fans also showered praise for Disha's traditional avatar in the pictures. One person wrote, "Jawrgeous." Another reacted, "So pretty." A fan wrote, "Heroine." Many netizens posted heart and heart-eye emoticons in the comments to praise Disha.

Talking about Disha's saree, the actor draped the six yards elegantly in a traditional style and let the pallu fall from her shoulder. For the makeup picks, Disha chose glossy nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows, and beaming highlighter.

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in July last year.