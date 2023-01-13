Family Time: Best family games to strengthen bonds and for a fun-filled weekend

A family that plays together, stays together. Having fun together as a family is a great way to bond and create lasting memories. Whether you're looking for indoor or outdoor activities, there are plenty of games and activities that families can enjoy together. From classic board games and card games to outdoor sports and scavenger hunts, there's something for everyone. These games not only provide entertainment but also help to improve critical thinking and strategy, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. In this article, we will explore some of the best family games to strengthen bonds and for a fun-filled weekend of family time. So, gather your family and get ready for a weekend of bonding, laughter, and fun. (Also read: 5 family rituals to strengthen ties and build strong relationships )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Hemanti Mangal, Child Psychologist and Arts based therapist and Dr. Wilona Annunciation, MD, Consultant Psychiatrist and Founder, CATALYSTS, suggested five exciting and fun games that guarantee a fun-filled time with your loved ones.

1. Monopoly: A classic board game that is a must-have for all family gatherings. This game involves buying and trading property and not only involves money management tricks but also helps to build skills like negotiation and decision-making. It gives an introduction to spending wisely. The skills a child can learn while playing this game – are interpersonal, communication and other life skills. It is also a great game to make great memories! Someone possibly cheats or becomes a sore loser or celebrates the big wins.

2. Cluedo: This fun and fast mystery will get everyone on the edge of their seats trying to look for clues, and solve the mystery! Solving the mystery becomes exciting and gripping as you and your family members try to investigate and deduce information based on the evidence cards. This game d guarantees great moments of family fun. It’ll also help children use logic and reasoning with the information available to them.

3. Game of Life: This multiplayer game is a fun roller coaster ride across all aspects of life! A delight to play with your family because it’s a game full of surprises. The game involves making decisions about careers, and major life events and choosing various adventures as you would in your normal life.

4. Connect 4: This super fun game encourages you to strategize and block your opponent from getting 4 in a row and winning the game! It helps children to understand the pattern and learn colours, all while having fun.

5. 5 Alive Card Game: This is an exciting on-the-go game, easy to learn and perfect for family time or off-the-cuff get-togethers. Players have to keep the running total under 21 to stay in the game. Whether you are at home or travelling with your family, do what it takes to survive 5 Alive! Players need to strategize, take chances, sabotage opponents, and press their luck as they and try to get rid of their cards as quickly as possible.

