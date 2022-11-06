5 family rituals to strengthen ties and build strong relationships

Rituals give children a sense of safety, togetherness, and security in an ever-changing world. Every family have different dynamic and rituals that help them slow down and connect. Some rituals, such as always cracking Diwali crackers or eating chole bhature on Sunday mornings, may have been passed down from your grandparents or other relatives. As a family, you may build some other. Rituals are particular activities you perform with your loved ones and they hold special significance for you and your family. They strengthen links between family members and encourage the creation of shared memories. They aid in giving kids the impression that the world is a secure and predictable place. (Also read: Patterns in dysfunctional family dynamics: Psychologist shares insights )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nidhi Tiwari, Child Psychologist, suggested five rituals to build a strong and connected family culture.

1. Laugh and play together

Family members can strengthen their bonds by having fun together, playing games as a family, sharing adventures, talking about tactics, and playing games. Playing games together fosters greater communication, which is essential for a happy family and enduring bonds.

2. Reflecting on the day

Ensure that the entire family is there for the dinner, and ask everyone to keep their devices off and out of sight at that time. Talk about everyone's days and engage in some light discussion. Everyone benefits from feeling heard, respected, and valued, which improves the quality of your relationships.

3. Have a movie night

Family movie nights on the calendar provide devoted time and the chance to strengthen family ties. Your kids will enjoy cuddling up next to you and watching the adventure unfold on the screen. It is the stuff that creates happy childhood memories.

4. Go on family outings

You don't need to arrange longer trips if you want to spend quality time with your family. Relationships can be strengthened by going on leisurely walks, long drives, or even just a trip to the ice cream shop. An excellent approach to unwinding and relaxing is to go on picnics and excursions.

5. Doing chores together

Families who engage in chores together and make it a family event can reap many benefits. Doing chores together can create a sense of belonging, provide practice for working together as a team, and can lighten the workload which usually puts everyone in a happier mood.

