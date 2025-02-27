Menu Explore
Fear of being too needy? Relationship coach shares 5 needs that are the bare minimums

ByAdrija Dey
Feb 27, 2025 08:06 PM IST

Sometimes people are too intimidated to voice their needs, thinking they may be clingy, but relationship coach shares these are necessities. 

In a relationship, there's always a fear of being seen as needy and clingy. This perceived fear shuts down many, fearing that it's ‘asking for too much’ and they would come off as too demanding. But there are certain needs which prevail as they are the bare minimum. They are not whimsical wants or demands, but the basic necessities for a healthy, thriving relationship. Asking for the bare minimum isn't too much.

One may hesitate to vocalise their needs, but relationship coach says it's important to speak out.(Shutterstock)
One may hesitate to vocalise their needs, but relationship coach says it's important to speak out.(Shutterstock)

Erica, a relationship therapist, took to Instagram to share 5 relationship needs that sometimes people may hesitate to ask for.

ALSO READ: New York dating coach shares 14 signs a relationship isn't right, 'even if nothing is wrong'

5 basic necessities that aren't ‘too much’

Erica broke down each of the 5 needs:

  • You deserve to be loved for who you really are:Imagine a relationship where you can express your feelings, needs and values without fear of being judged. You shouldn't have to hide or act a certain way just to feel accepted. Being truly seen and embraced for who you are is a fundamental relationship need- not an unrealistic dream.
  • Feeling safe isn't optional: The right relationship feels stable, not like walking on eggshells. You should never be left guessing how someone feels about you.
  • True connection means feeling known: Do they ask about your day, your dreams, your struggles? Feeling seen and heard is about more than casual conversation- it's about being truly known.
  • Expressing concerns shouldn't be scary: Healthy communication means you can bring up issues without fear of judgment or invalidation. When you're with the right person, they're open to hearing your concerns and working through them with you- not against you.
  • Consistency builds trust: Imagine knowing you have someone you can depend on. You're not carrying the weight of everything alone because your partner has shown up for you, time and time again. Reliability isn't too much to ask- it's essential.

How does secure attachment style matter in a relationship

Along with this, Erica also mentioned how all these factors reflect the importance of a secure attachment style in a relationship. A secure attachment style is one of the healthiest forms of attachment, built on love, trust, affection, and respect for each other’s boundaries. It creates a sense of emotional safety, allowing both partners to express their true selves without fear of judgment or rejection.

ALSO READ: You need to calm down! Study reveals women see angry men as less intelligent

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
